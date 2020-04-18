At a time when some are questioning the value of classical music, Capital City Concerts is celebrating 20 years of concerts — frequently sold out — by some of the world’s top musicians, including some of Vermont’s finest composers, instrumentalists and singers.
“Because it’s personal,” said Karen Kevra, the series’ founder and artistic director, explaining its success. “Because we create concerts for our audience, and because they happen only for our audience.”
Capital City Concerts isn’t a typical presenting organization that brings in touring ensembles that are on tour. Rather, it draws a unique combination of musicians to work, socialize and perform together a chamber music program designed for its Montpelier-area audience.
“They happen and then they’re over,” Kevra said.
Something of an exception were the two March concerts, the series’ last, by the Paris Piano Trio, one of the finest chamber ensembles in the world. (Even this was unique as trio pianist Jean-Claude Pennetier was replaced, due to illness, by Montreal pianist Philip Chiu days before the performances.)
“These guys came all the way from France just to do these two concerts,” Kevra said. “We care about relationships — the care and feeding of musicians, which we have taken very seriously. When (trio cellist Roland Pidoux) was here, he said, your organization is the only one we continue to be in touch with. We have never been treated as royally anywhere as we have been with Capital City Concerts.
“And they do get special treatment,” Kevra said. “What could be more intimidating than having to prepare meals for three Parisians?”
The reception they get from the audience is particularly warm and welcoming. And apparently the feeling is mutual.
“When the Paris Piano Trio first came, when they stood up to take a bow, they wouldn’t smile. Now, when they’re here, they smile — they can’t help themselves,” Kevra said. “Every time we’ve had the Paris Piano Trio has been an incredible thrill. They play so beautifully and with a life of experience behind every note that they played.”
When asked where Capital City Concerts came from, Kevra doesn’t hesitate to name Louis Moyse (1912-2007), her teacher and mentor. A founder of Marlboro Music Festival and a renowned flutist, pianist and composer, Moyse spent his last decade living and teaching in Montpelier.
Kevra was reminded of Moyse when, during its last visit, the Paris Piano Trio conducted master classes for young local musicians, particularly when a student of Letitia Quante was working on Sarasate’s “Zigeunerweisen,” Op. 20.
“Watching Regis (Pasquier) teach was so like watching Louis. I was misting over — so tactile like Louis, so engaged, so warm, singing, encouraging,” Kevra said. “It was like Louis of the violin.”
When Kevra had complained to Moyse of a lack of concert opportunities, he suggested inviting musicians to come and play with her, as he had done decades ago in Brattleboro. Until he died at age 94, he regularly coached series programs.
Particularly memorable was the series’ first all-Bach concert that introduced the up-and-coming Baltimore soprano Hyunah Yu. Yu had made her professional debut at the New England Bach Festival conducted by Blanche Moyse, and was now being directed by her ex-husband.
“It’s probably my most enduring and sweetest memory,” Kevra said.
Another relationship began the series’ second all-Bach effort, this time two concerts, one program at the usual Unitarian Church of Montpelier and a different program at the Barre Opera House. Kevra had discovered the then unknown Montreal mezzo-soprano Julie Boulianne at Vermont Opera Theater’s Art Song Master Classes. Master pianist Dalton Baldwin taught up-and-coming singers from throughout the Northeast, as well as locals, for 11 years in Montpelier.
“I remember Julie got up to sing,” Kevra said. “She was wearing overalls and had pigtails. I grabbed the door handle (to leave) just as she started to sing. I was frozen in my tracks. I didn’t leave.”
Those particular concerts also introduced Connecticut violinist Theodore Arm, who performed a deeply moving “Ebarme dich,” from Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” with Boulianne.
“I don’t think I’ve heard anyone play that violin solo more appropriately, with just the right combination of reverence and warmth,” Kevra said. “He just broke my heart in the best possible way.”
Boulianne went on to star at the Metropolitan Opera, but still returns to Capital City Concerts. She sang opera arias in an all-Mozart program and more-recently in Bach’s Magnificat in 2018.
It was a series concert that led Kevra to receive a Grammy Award nomination. “A Musical Offering,” a tribute to Moyse, featured violinist Jaime Laredo, cellist Sharon Robinson and pianist Paul Orgel. On the program was Moyse’s First Sonata for flute and piano, which inspired Kevra and Orgel to record an all-Moyse disc, coached by the composer.
“There are many lines that can be drawn, but pretty much all of them came by way of Louis,” Kevra said. “It’s kind of a spider web.”
One series regular that didn’t was Washington, D.C., pianist Jeffrey Chappell. Kevra met and played with him at Montpelier pianist Michael Arnowitt’s Millennium Festival, and a bond was created.
“We have done so many concerts together, and a recording,” Kevra said. “And we’ve spent hours and hours and hours being coached by Louis together.”
Another staple of the series is Lou Kosma, longtime music director of the Vermont Philharmonic, who retired as a bass player with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra after 30 years.
“In our very first season, he performed, but he went to collaborate on bigger things in which he conducted,” Kevra said. “I have such sweet memories of working with him. We’ve all worked with great conductors but the thing about Lou is you feel like you’re at home. When you work with Lou, he is family — and he’s also one of us. Things come together in such an easy, comfortable way.
“And he is not an attention-seeker at all. There’s nobody like Lou,” Kevra said.
Another special memory was the 2018 performance of Bach’s “Magnificat,” directed by Richard Riley, not only for musical reasons but for record attendance. Montpelier’s St. Augustine’s Church sold out at 800-plus, and the repeat at Burlington’s smaller Cathedral Church of St. Paul sold out the next day, too.
Of course, there are challenges to maintaining the success of a series like this. One is a volunteer board of directors that continues to change and evolve.
“It can be really hard to see people go,” Kevra said. “New people come and replace them, but there’s definitely a kind of rhythm of boards that change. I think we’re currently in a place where we have a relay fin and well-functioning board.”
One challenge is that there are now many more classical music concerts in the area than 20 years ago.
“I think we’ve done well working with other organizations, even cross-pollinating sometimes, but one of the challenges I see now is that it can be hard to book the venue,” Kevra said. “There are really a limited number of good weekends.”
And Kevra continues to have every concert presenter’s perennial nightmare.
“I always worry that no one’s going to come,” Kevra said. “Still, after all of these years where we sell out and consistently fill halls, I still think ‘What if no one comes?’”
For the future, Kevra talks not of changing, but of delivering excellence.
“There’s always talk of organizations reinventing themselves and doing cutting-edge this and that, but, honestly, I am most interested in continuing to put on the very best concerts that we can that have wide appeal to people in the community — at the very highest level. I don’t see a need for gimmicks,” Kevra said.
“I come back to thinking, ‘What would Louis do?’”
