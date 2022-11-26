What began as a self-interested need to learn what traditional tunes sounded like, Montpelier resident Andrew Jackson, a self-described “indifferent amateur on guitar,” has built a website that attracts musicians from 30 countries and sees 4,400 user sessions per month. Jackson’s creation, the North Atlantic Tune List, is a growing entity, housing information on more than 900 traditional tunes, primarily from North Atlantic music traditions, and is growing constantly.

Jackson says the most popular music on the site, in his estimation, is the kind “you’d hear at contra dances in the Northeast and dances you’d hear on Cape Breton and Québec.”

artedels@gmail.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.