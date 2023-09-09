Brandon’s Barn Opera is beginning to take over Vermont — at least operatically — as Opera Vermont.

“The goal for this expansion of Barn Opera is to, ideally, within three years, provide an opportunity for each Vermonter, within each calendar year, to be within 30 minutes of a live opera performance, as well as to provide educational opportunities to students across Vermont,” explains Josh Collier, founder and artistic director of Barn Opera and Opera Vermont.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com