From Rutland, it’s a little less than a two-hour drive. From Burlington a little over an hour, and less than an hour from Stowe, and, of course, minutes from Barre and Montpelier — a short distance to get to the tiny, classic New England town of Cabot, population 1,443, and its annual 12th Night Celebration, full of free concerts, dance, storytelling, theater, comedy, ice skating and more to enjoy the beginning of the new year on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7.

“At its heart, 12th Night is a festival for families,” said Dana Robinson, executive director of Cabot Arts. “The acts are chosen for their ability to bring people together to laugh and sing and spend time together.”

