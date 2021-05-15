Live music is back in a big way when the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival returns to the Queen City on June 4-13, the first big live event to return to Vermont following a year-plus of mostly virtual music experiences.
A scaled-back version of the festival featuring mostly free performances with a sprinkling of ticketed shows, this year’s soiree follows last year’s virtual “ReDiscover Jazz Festival” that included video broadcasts from past festivals.
This year’s fest kicks off June 4 at the Burlington waterfront with a community event called “50 saxophones.” Described as “a unique moment of communal catharsis and music making,” the event will feature local saxophonists of all ages and backgrounds playing a selection of pieces.
The festival hub will be the newly reopened City Hall Park and a stage on the Church Street Marketplace, while the popular “Hurly Burly” series will be reprised for pop-up concerts at various parks in the Burlington area: lauded blues-soul-rock trio Dwight & Nicole featuring violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain (aka DBR) on June 5; Kat Wright Trio on June 6; and the acclaimed New York City string group JACK Quartet with Middlebury-based saxophonist and composer Matthew Evan Taylor performing the world premiere of Wadada Leo Smith’s String Quartet No. 13 on June 13.
The free series culminates in a block party bash on June 12 with local jazz luminary Ray Vega teaming up with standout Burlington world-groove band Barika — performing on a flatbed truck under the Flynn marquee on the City Hall Park block of Main Street, which will be pedestrian only with a beer garden in the park.
A compelling lineup of ticketed outdoor concerts at The Backyard at Nectar’s includes the Seattle-based Delvon Lamar Organ Trio (June 4), The Nick Cassarino with Asbell (June 5) and virtuoso New York City guitarist Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog (June 6), while The Courtyard at Halvorson’s hosts renowned Gypsy jazz guitarist Stephane Wrembel (June 10).
Produced by the Flynn in association with Burlington City Arts, this year’s fest is also the first since the departure in March of former managing director Chelsea Lafayette after 14 years with the festival.
“Last June was the first time in 37 years that Burlington did not have a jazz festival, and the experience was devastating,” she said in a March post on Facebook.
In a Tuesday news release, Flynn Executive Director Jay Wahl called this year’s festival “a celebration of our many communities reuniting after more than a year of loss and isolation,” adding: “We are excited to offer so many free shows in and around Burlington, so that everyone has the opportunity to rediscover the healing power of live music.”
“This is an important moment for our community, and we’re proud to present free programming all week long, to make the festival as accessible and affirming as ever,” Wahl said. “We can’t wait for jazz to fill the city once again, and we hope that everyone comes out to support the festival and the amazing artists who will lift up our community.”
Jazz Festival schedule
All shows free except ticketed events listed below.
Friday, June 4
— 6 p.m.: Burlington Waterfront — 50 Saxophones festival kickoff: local saxophonists of all ages and backgrounds play a selection of pieces
— 7 p.m.: City Hall Park — Guagua
— 5:30 and 8 p.m.: The Backyard at Nectar’s — Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, soulful Seattle-based three-piece known for its vintage soul-jazz sound, performing in support of its 2021 album, “I Told You So”; tickets are $35 (age 21 and older)
Saturday, June 5
— Noon: Church Street Stage — The Maple Street Six
— 2 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Dan Ryan Express plays Captain Marvel
— 3 p.m.: Roosevelt Park — Hurly Burly: Dwight & Nicole featuring DBR
— 4 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Brooklyn Circle
— 6 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Ro Freeman
— 7 p.m.: City Hall Park — Soule Monde
— 5:30 and 8 p.m.: The Backyard at Nectar’s — The Nick Cassarino Trio with Paul Asbell: South Burlington native Cassarino, Joe Davidian, Conor Elmes and Asbell perform “How Blue Can You Get: A Retrospective”; tickets are $30 (age 21 and older)
Sunday, June 6
— Noon: Church Street Stage — Onion River Jazz Band
— 2 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Jaguar Stereo
— 3 p.m.: Starr Farm Park — Hurly Burly: Kat Wright Trio
— 4 p.m.: Church Street Stage — TURNmusic featuring DBR
— 6 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Mal Maïz
— 5:30 and 8 p.m.: The Backyard at Nectar’s — Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog: Revered, virtuoso New York City guitarist Marc Ribot brings a trio featuring bassist/multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily and drummer Ches Smith in advance of his stellar forthcoming album, “Hope,” scheduled for release June 25; tickets are $40 (age 21 and older)
Monday, June 7
— 11 a.m.: Church Street — School Bands
— 7:30 p.m.: Virtual Event — Five pianists talk Chick Corea: Marcus Roberts, Helen Sung, Billy Childs, Aaron Diehl and Danilo Perez
Tuesday, June 8
— 11 a.m.: Church Street — School Bands
— 7:15 p.m., Virtual Event — Ray Vega in discussion with Wynton Marsalis
Wednesday, June 9
— 11 a.m.: Church Street — School Bands
— 12:30 p.m.: City Hall Park — Birdcode
— 3 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Mikahely
— 4:30 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Alex Stewart Quintet
— 6 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Vermont Jazz Trio
— 7:30 p.m.: Church Street Stage — High Summer
Thursday, June 10
— 4 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Freeway Clyde
— 5:30 p.m.: Church Street Stage — A2VT featuring Abizo
— 7 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Brian McCarthy Nonet
— 5 and 7:30 p.m.: The Courtyard at Halvorson’s — Stephane Wrembel: Renowned Gypsy jazz guitarist performs “The Django Experiment,” his ongoing tribute to the late great master guitarist Django Reinhardt; tickets are $25 (age 21 and older)
— 9 p.m.: City Hall Park — BCA Flicks in the Park: The Astral Projector Orchestra, “Berlin: Symphony of a Metropolis”
Friday, June 11
— 12:30 p.m.: City Hall Park — Andrew Richards & Company
— 1 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Marty Fogel’s Mixed Bag Quartet
— 3 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Marcie Hernandez
— 5 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Alex Minasian Trio
— 7 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Vorcza
Saturday, June 12
— Noon: Church Street Stage — James Harvey
— 1:45 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Paul Asbell Quintet
— 4 p.m.: Main Street under the Flynn Marquee — Hurly Burly: Ray Vega Latin Jazz Sextet & Barika
Sunday, June 13
— Noon: Church Street Stage — Left Ear Trio
— 2 p.m.: Church Street Stage — KeruBo
— 4 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Green Mountain Swing
— 6 p.m.: Church Street Stage — Sabouyouma
— 6 p.m.: Smalley Park — Hurly Burly: Matthew Evan Taylor & JACK Quartet
— 7:30 p.m.: Church Street — Resistance Revival Chorus
