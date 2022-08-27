The driving force of Boise, Idaho, guitar great and founder Doug Martsch for 30 years now, the celebrated rock band Built to Spill brings its singular sound to Higher Ground Monday in advance of the much-anticipated new album “When the Wind Forgets Your Name.”

Scheduled for release Sept. 9, the album is the band’s first for the quintessential Sub Pop Records label. It’s also the first Built to Spill album of new material since 2015’s “Untethered Moon,” and marks the band’s return to the South Burlington venue for the first time in close to six years.

