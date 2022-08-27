The driving force of Boise, Idaho, guitar great and founder Doug Martsch for 30 years now, the celebrated rock band Built to Spill brings its singular sound to Higher Ground Monday in advance of the much-anticipated new album “When the Wind Forgets Your Name.”
Scheduled for release Sept. 9, the album is the band’s first for the quintessential Sub Pop Records label. It’s also the first Built to Spill album of new material since 2015’s “Untethered Moon,” and marks the band’s return to the South Burlington venue for the first time in close to six years.
The band lineup performing at Higher Ground will be different than the one on the album, though, a testament to Martsch’s intention to have Built to Spill be a collaborative indie rock project and ever-evolving entity consisting of topnotch musicians.
“I wanted to switch the lineup for many reasons,” says Martsch, 52, in press materials. “Each time we finish a record, I want the next one to sound totally different.”
“It’s fun to play with people who bring in new styles and ideas,” he adds. “And it’s nice to be in a band with people who aren’t sick of me yet.”
On the current tour, Martsch is joined by bassist Melanie Radford — also a member of Boise-based opening band Blood Lemon — and drummer Teresa Esguerra (Prism Bitch).
Radford and Esquerra joined Built to Spill in 2019, two years after the band announced it was moving on from Warner Records. The label released such Built to Spill albums as its expansive 1997 masterpiece “Perfect from Now On,” and super-tight 2019 follow-up “Keep It Like a Secret.”
“When the Wind Forgets Your Name,” though, features Brazilian lo-fi punk artist and producer Lê Almeida (drums) and his longtime collaborator, João Casaes (bass), who perform together in the psychedelic jazz rock band Oruã.
After discovering and falling in love with the duo’s music, Martsch in 2018 asked them to be his backing band for a run of shows in Brazil. The dates went so well that the threesome decided to continue playing together throughout 2019.
When touring of the U.S. and Europe ended, the trio retreated to Martsch’s rehearsal space in Boise, recording bass and drum tracks before the Brazilian musicians returned home. Martsch then overdubbed guitars and vocals by himself, while mixing had to be done remotely as a consequence of the COVID pandemic.
Nonetheless, “When the Wind Forgets Your Name” clearly captures the tight-knit chemistry of the three musicians, enhancing Built to Spill’s signature sound while Martsch’s grittier homespun production brings the band back to its indie-rock roots.
The album comes roaring out of the gate on the anxiety-fueled opener “Gonna Lose,” a chunky rocker that finds the band firing on all cylinders. At 2½-minutes long, it’s the shortest tune on the album, with most songs clocking in around the 5-minute mark.
The soaring “Spiderweb” is a guitar-driven, instant Built to Spill classic that’s reminiscent of early Dinosaur Jr., while “Never Alright” is a hard-charging highlight that rides Martsch’s deft guitar work and lyrical skills to great effect.
Other standouts include the reggae and dub inspired instrumentation on the lilting “Rocksteady,” the dreamy groove of the poignant “Alright,” and the anthemic closer, “Comes a Day,” a sweeping epic that clocks in at more than eight minutes.
In short, it’s yet another captivating addition to Built to Spill’s impressive discography, and easily one of the year’s best rock releases.
The band’s live shows have inspired rave reviews, including a stop last week at Chicago’s Thalia Hall.
“As far as Built to Spill rhythm sections go, Radford and Esguerra are among the best,” said Glide. “And even if they’re young enough to be Martsch’s daughters, (they) have a love for the source materials.”
Ditto a May show at Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club, where the trio “put on an engulfing, mind-bending presentation of the band’s captivating and influential catalogue,” according to the blog Parklife DC.
Opening the show are Wetface, a one-man-band project of Montreal-based songwriter Jordan Minkoff — who directed the stellar psychedelic video for Built to Spill’s “Gonna Lose” single — and Boise-based all-female trio Blood Lemon.
The classically trained Blood Lemon — which includes singer/bassist Radford, Built to Spill’s first female member — performs in support of its 2021 self-titled debut album, which Boise Weekly called “incredibly raw and heavy music that’s also a powerful reminder of how hard women rock.”
