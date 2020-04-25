It’s surprising but the CD “Golden” just released by Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy is their first duo album.The popular Brattleboro-based couple has performed with a variety of groups, Nightingale most prominently, in careers that are nearly 30 years long, yet they have not combined their substantial talents for a full duo recording.
With “Golden” we find these two musicians doing what they do best, playing a variety of traditional music, and music of their own creation that reflects their interest in Celtic and French styles.
Murphy and Tracy are well-known performers of traditional music from Newfoundland, Quebec, Ireland and France. Tracy’s fiddling has become the lynchpin of several traditional groups that have emerged from the nexus of northern Massachusetts and southeast Vermont in the past couple of decades. Her fiddle pulses through dance tunes and resonates on traditional slow airs in recordings by Wild Asparagus and the aforementioned Nightingale.
Murphy is a great singer both in English and French. His guitar playing on dance tunes is powerful in a John Doyle manner, but he also maintains the beat with foot percussion. He also plays mandolin, often instead of guitar while singing. He’s a fine pianist, as well.
Perhaps Murphy’s greatest talent is in composition. On “Golden” 13 of the melodies are Murphy compositions. He is a prolific tunesmith with a writing style strongly based in traditional dance music. He’s a native of Newfoundland, and his traditional song repertoire is based in Eastern Canada and Quebec, as well as Vermont.
Tracy wrote two melodies including the title cut for this CD. Combined their compositions fit seamlessly into the Celtic tune repertoire and Quebecois traditions sounding as old as the specific styles without being simply derivative.
Murphy’s singing is a big draw and he has previously released three albums of primarily vocals “Suffer No Loss,” “Bound For Canaan” and “Land of Fish and Seals,” which is available on Bandcamp.com
On “Golden” Murphy sings on three tracks and vocalizes without words on another. He has chosen his fellow Canadian Stan Rogers’ “Northwest Passage,” a popular song from the Canadian folk tradition and “Ain’t No Ash Will Burn” by Walt Aldrich, which has been covered by many folk performers. Murphy turns to the French language for the song “Brave Marin (Brave Sailor),” which has appeared on a long list of recordings including one by Nana Mouskouri. This 12-track CD has a generous 50 minutes of music on it, and 22 different melodies and songs.
Murphy and Tracy are two of the most impressive traditional musicians anywhere. They’ve found a cozy home base in Brattleboro and create music that is fresh and also timeless. In the short-term, within the performing restrictions of COVID-19, they are making arrangements for several online concerts.
