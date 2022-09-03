Writing about an historical figure is easier than a fictional one because the story doesn’t need to be invented, however legend can easily obscure truth. So Northfield playwright Jeanne Beckwith found in her research of sharpshooter and entertainer Annie Oakley.
“The Annie Oakley in ‘Annie, Get Your Gun’ isn’t the historic Annie Oakley, and there’s an old Barbara Stanwyck movie, “Annie Oakley” (1935) which is certainly not Annie Oakley,” explained Beckwith. “With that came the quest to find out just who this woman was.
“She was so much more fun than any fictional character,” Beckwith said between rehearsals at Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater. “Just the fact that she was born in 1860, that she spent her years between 9 and 15 at a poor farm, and at that time she was essentially kidnapped by terrible people, and it never seemed like she was daunted. She didn’t waste one moment feeling sorry for herself.”
Lost Nation Theater will present the world premiere production of Beckwith’s “Both Eyes Open: The Annie Oakley Story,” a one-woman show starring Maura O’Brien, Sept. 8-18, at City Hall Arts Center in Montpelier.
Beckwith wrote the show specifically for O’Brien, a local professional actor whose last one-person show for Lost Nation was “Becoming Dr. Ruth” in 2018.
“In many ways, she reminded me of Dr. Ruth, in terms of somebody who faced a lot of adversity in her life,” O’Brien said. “They started out in really tough circumstances and never let that stop them. But they were still very down to Earth people.
“You wonder if having that adversity is to your benefit,” O’Brien said. “You need that obstacle to overcome.”
“Annie was very good with the public, interacting with the audience — and that is a number one strength with Maura,” added Kathleen Keenan, Lost Nation’s producing artistic director, who is the production’s director. “Annie goes through wild swings of emotion and can wear her heart on her sleeve — and that’s a skill that Maura has.”
Oakley (1860-1926), born Phoebe Ann Mosey, achieved worldwide fame as the star of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show. Learning to use a gun to provide food for her impoverished family in western Ohio, at 15, she entered a shooting contest with experienced marksman Frank E. Butler and won. A year later, she and Butler married, and he became her business partner as well — for life.
Performing throughout the United States and in Europe before royalty and heads of state, Oakley astounded audiences shooting a cigar from her husband’s lips or splitting a playing card at 30 paces. She earned more than anyone except Buffalo Bill.
“Annie was a storyteller herself, and she and her husband Frank were not averse to glamorizing or just making stuff up,” Beckwith said.
Trying to reconcile what could have been real and what wasn’t was a challenge, and different biographers disagreed. The 2019 PBS American Experience special proved a big help.
“The PBS special sent me in several directions,” Beckwith said. “And she herself wrote what she called her autobiography, which was a series of newspaper columns that she wrote. Again, you had to sort of pick or choose through them.”
“She was a performer — she was an actor,” Beckwith said. “She was very creative about what she did and how she did it. She created a persona.”
“At the beginning, I felt that they were big shoes to fill,” O’Brien said. “She’s such an iconic character that I was a little bit intimidated by her.”
O’Brien connected with Oakley’s great tenacity, as well as her straightforward morality.
“She really loved her family, and she really loved Frank,” O’Brien said. “She gave him his due as part of her success. I love the fact that she was so ahead of her time. She was a woman with a skill and an art and forced herself into a man’s world. She was 100% committed to her art.”
Becoming Oakley, discovering her quirks and her joys, likes and dislikes,” involved an intense rehearsal process.
“I’ve been working on this script since April — because I’ve discovered the older I get the longer it takes me to learn a script,” O’Brien said. “We started doing script analysis, and I learned more and more about her and finding the connections between her and myself the actor. I feel in some ways there are similarities between us that I can connect with. There are areas for me to stretch as an actor and find her voice in me. That’s always the goal. I need to become her.”
“It was very important to me to make it feel like Annie Oakley was really working on this,” Keenan said. “She was really up to her elbows trying to write her autobiography when Will (Rogers) comes to visit” as the play begins.
Creating a dramatic arc is always a challenge for a one-person play, but Beckwith’s script made it a lot easier.
“Every line, we need to know where it’s coming from,” Keenan said. “It has to be coming from an emotional place, not a recitation of facts and of place.
“There is a rhythm to the play,” she said. “I am a musician and a composer so I can recognize that dynamic, where the script is a runaway train and where it slows down. Jeannie is great. She’s one of my favorite playwrights because she’s so good to the actor with her punctuation.”
Staging is the opportunity for creating the character’s world.
“We’ve been envisioning it and thinking about it for a long time,” Keenan said. “We’re looking at how do you marry the realism of the piece with the high theatricality of it. So how do we stay grounded, yet explode it?
“We have a beautiful floor that’s a bit like an island,” she said. “We have created flooring for the stage to give the sense of this being in an actual early 1900s parlor. We have realistic furniture.”
When all is said and done, the play depends on the playwright’s relationship with her subject.
“I’m a person who has spent a large part of my life feeling like an imposter — I think a lot of artists do,” Beckwith said. “With most creative people, there is an element of who do I think I am?
“I don’t see that at all with Annie Oakley,” Beckwith said. “She was very honest, she was very realistic about who she was and what she was, and what she had behind her, but that did not stop her for a minute. She knew who she was.”
