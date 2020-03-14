Tickets went on sale Friday for Bob Dylan and His Band, performing July 11 at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. The concert also includes Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and the Hot Club of Cowtown.
The iconic singer-songwriter, 78, last played the Green Mountain State in 2017, performing at Shelburne Museum in support of “Triplicate,” a triple album of classic American songs. Before that, Dylan played the Champlain Valley Expo in 2009.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, a standout Denver soul-rock ensemble, was last in Vermont to perform at the 2018 Grand Point North festival. The band “ranks as one of the more thrilling arrivals in recent years,” said the Los Angeles Times, “its reputation stoked considerably by the group’s incendiary live shows.”
Rateliff is touring in support of his stunning new solo album, “And It’s Still Alright.” “We planned to take a year off from Night Sweats shows,” he says in a news release, “but the opportunity came to do a tour with Bob Dylan and there was no way we would pass that up.”
Rateliff & the Night Sweats will play a full 60-minute set before Dylan and his band take the stage. The Hot Club of Cowtown, an Austin, Texas hot jazz and Western swing trio, opens the show.
