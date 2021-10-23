There are lots of ways to make an album these days. But, “Back in the day when we started, the old-fashioned way was to get a record label to come down to see you at a club,” Eric Bloom recalled.
The lead singer of the legendary rock band Blue Öyster Cult saw the band find success that way, and the release of a steady stream of albums from 1971 for the next four decades. But their latest album is special not only because it comes after a 20 year recording hiatus, but because it was made “all lockdown recording style.”
“Now of course in these days of the Internet, a lot of bands or solo artists can crowd-fund an album. There are lots of ways of making records,” Bloom said by phone Monday afternoon. “A guy like Justin Beiber made his own home recordings, put them on the net, they caught on, and he became famous. He didn’t need a record deal; he became hot online and labels approached him. There’s all kinds of ways of doing it these days.”
But for its latest album Blue Öyster Cult’s management generated label interest about two years ago the old fashioned way, and Bloom recalled the making of the band’s latest album, its first in 20 years, and its first studio album of all-new songs, titled “The Symbol Remains,” in anticipation of its upcoming show at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Classic hits like “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You” made Blue Oyster Cult a revered hard rock and heavy metal band known for its pioneering work, as well as its unique place in rock history as one of few bands in the genre to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim and commercial success.
The band has sold 25 million records worldwide and its current touring schedule has them in a different state every night. Co-founded in the late ‘60s by Bloom (vocals, keyboard, guitar), relentless touring grew Blue Öyster Cult’s fan base with quintessential rock songs that remain popular to this day.
“We had been (thinking) should we make a new album or should we not?” Bloom said, “And we had several offers. COVID came after we decided to make a new album.”
Halfway through making the album the lockdown was put in place and the band was forced to separate and record the album in separate pieces from home recording studios in what Bloom called “an interesting process.”
“The creative process started before COVID,” he explained, and then backed up. “Our management was sniffing around for a deal for us. Our history goes back to 1971 when the legendary Clive Davis signed (us) with Columbia Records.”
Blue Öyster Cult was the first hard rock band Columbia had at the time, with its first album released in 1972, produced in an 8-track studio.
“In the mid-‘80s Columbia dropped us after making many albums with them,” Bloom recalled. “We were with another label in the ‘90s and we made two albums with them. And then about 20 years ago we made two albums, and no other albums (since).”
Basic tracks for the new album were recorded pre-COVID by just a few months, just as over-dubs were beginning.
“Everyone has home studios so we recorded from home,” Bloom said. “I’d record vocals through Zoom-type technology, every day for weeks and weeks and weeks until (it was) finished.”
The rest of the band did the same, and then the files were sent electronically to a sound person in Miami for mixing.
“Song number one was sent and he spent a day or two mixing and sent the files back to us to listen to,” Bloom said. “We would call him or send notes (like) we would like the guitar louder or the vocals should be this or that, and he would fix it up and send the tracks back via the net, and that’s how the record was mixed in Miami.”
The process may have opened the door for future albums to be done similarly but as far as another one in the works just yet, “We’re not saying yes or no,” Bloom said. The band’s career-long nonstop touring includes a sold-out 50th anniversary show coming up next fall in Paris, and a European tour with English rock band Deep Purple.
“I think the label would like more,” Bloom said, “but we have plenty in front of us.”
