Two new albums recorded in Vermont serve up captivating soundscapes from a couple of unique young artists: Black Fly and John Morgan Kimock. Here’s a closer look at the releases:
‘Black Fly 01’
Black Fly, aka Joseph Rittling, is a Richmond-based musician and visual artist who has developed a mystique around his singular music, with sporadic but compelling releases over the past nine years under his name (the 2014 album, “Operation Teardrop”) and as Red Man Summer (a self-titled EP in 2012).
“Black Fly 01,” released Friday on independent label Samedi Records, is Rittling’s debut album as Black Fly and it’s a doozy. A sweeping and cinematic set of introspective yet infectious electro-pop, the album mesmerizes with its winning mix of Rittling’s aching vocals, pulsing groove, lush production and catchy melodies.
“I take two steps back, and I don’t know where to go … and I’m losing control again,” sings Rittling in his smoky rasp on the propulsive opener, “Dipped,” a dreamy pop standout with a fully produced polish. Ditto the driving and dramatic “Sign 2” with its angst-fueled lyrics that somehow sound uplifting.
The slowly building “Sadsap” swirls with plaintive trumpet and delicate strings, while “Kingdom” is a stunning song with gorgeous vocals provided by Laura Heaberlin of Burlington indie chamber-folk duo Cricket Blue. (Rittling also produced intriguing “visualizers” for both songs in, available on YouTube, which he filmed in Vermont and says were “partially inspired by the artwork of Simon Stålenhag and his depiction of a dystopian suburban Sweden,” adding: “I too wanted to create scenes where rural landscapes, technology, and people were intertwined — a sort of sci-fi depiction of where I live.”
Other highlights of the album include the hypnotic “Green,” the beautifully subdued ballad “No Fool,” the deep fuzzy funk of “Cabbage,” and the breezy and buoyant “My Room.”
The fully fleshed sound is enhanced throughout by Portland, Oregon-based musician and producer Aaron Levison’s trumpet and guitar, Brooklyn-based Jesse Bielenberg (Altopalo) on bass and synth, and Ben Pearson on strings.
“Some songs are personal, some in character, but all are afflicted by that same compounding weight of confusion and angst,” says Rittling, 30, about the album in press materials. “It’s not easy-listening music, but it’s also not meant to be joyless.”
“I love melody, and through that have hopefully given the listener some elation to hold onto,” he adds. “If there is a message behind the record, it’s that: finding beauty amongst uncertainty.”
‘Black Fly 01’ is available at blackfly1.bandcamp.com
John Morgan Kimock: ‘Hikikomori’
John Morgan Kimock was born and raised in northern California where his father Steve Kimock built his reputation as a legendary guitar guru who in recent years has become best known for his work with Grateful Dead-related bands and artists like Bruce Hornsby.
The younger Kimock, 31, is now based in Brooklyn but recorded much of his new album in Burlington, where he’s lived for the past three years while touring with Mike Gordon and Kat Wright, among others, and more recently performing on Madaila’s latest album.
A deft drummer who’s been playing since he was 3 years old, Kimock has long been prone to experiencing aural sensations — or “auditory hallucinations” as he calls them — that he couldn’t get out of his head. He collected and tweaked them for months, developing melodies and fleshing out songs.
Kimock kept editing the tunes while touring the world, generating fresh perspectives and garnering feedback from friends along the way, and was finally able to mix and master them over the course of the past year because of downtime due to the pandemic.
The result is “Hikikomori,” his first album as a solo artist, released last month on his own independent label, Astrology Days Records. Kimock launched Astrology Days about a year ago with Gordon Stone protégé Patrick “Pappy” Biando as a collective of musicians, graphic designers and studio engineers looking to put forth a new way to work on music during the pandemic.
Named after the Japanese word for “shut in” or recluse, “Hikikomori” is an apt title for the dreamy and occasionally psychedelic soundscapes that capture the surreality and quieter tone of the pandemic.
It’s a collage of sounds that flow beautifully together, with subtle yet highly effective enhancements provided by the likes of Mike Gordon, Steve Kimock, Jared Bell (Lymbyc Systym), Alex Luquet (Sailcloth Sounds), pedal steel guitarist Brett Lanier (The Barr Brothers) and Josh Weinstein (Kat Wright).
A spellbinding 10-song set that rewards headphones and repeated listens, “Hikikomori” washes over you with delicately dreamy melodies, genre blurring and lushly orchestrated instrumentation, and a creative vision that’s as cohesive as it is mesmerizing.
“I’m so excited to have something out there that honestly represents my sound and at the same time pay homage to some of my heroes and band mates who have inspired me along the way,” says Kimock in a press release for the album.
“It's taken a long time to have it all feel right. I'm grateful to have had time to explore my own curiosities this year.”
‘Hikikomori’ is available in limited edition CD and digital download at johnmorgankimock.bandcamp.com
