An angel, one arm gracefully reaching forward, wings and gown trailing behind, gazes downward in a detailed pencil drawing filling one end of a long, recently unrolled sheet of paper. To the left, in rich Renaissance colors, two women musicians play their instruments — an organ and a viola da gamba. Light plays off the draping folds of the organist’s skirt. A hand-written note in the margin reads, “both dresses will have gold borders.”
This long detailed sketch and oil pastel, by late Vermont artist Bill Brauer in 1975, is one image he was considering for painting in the Flemish style for a harpsichord lid — a replica of an 18th-century harpsichord that was being built at the Tourin Musica in Duxbury at the time.
Brauer’s sketch for the harpsichord painting, not previously exhibited, is among the more than 30 artworks featured in “Bill Brauer Retrospective” that opened this week at the Festival Gallery of Mad River Arts in Waitsfield. The exhibition spans 50 years of Brauer’s creative career and runs through Oct. 11.
Along with a superb selection of Brauer’s paintings from the 1980s to very recent works, the exhibition includes etchings and prints from the 1970s and unexpected surprises that offer a broader picture of his creative diversity and of his process — metal sculptures he made for family members, paintings still in process, and items from his studio including his brushes, palettes and the ink stained apron he wore at his press.
Artwork for the retrospective was selected by Mad River Valley Arts curator Gary Eckhart and Brauer’s wife Wendy Brauer and comes from private collections and the family’s archives.
The show was conceived a few months after Brauer died in 2019 and originally planned for 2020.
“We wanted to present an exhibition celebrating Bill’s entire artistic career,” said Eckhart.
“Bill was well known and very popular, but I don’t think many people locally had a sense of the depth of his work. He was a very modest man. He was a wonderful artist, a great painter and an amazing instructor. We wanted people to have this opportunity to see how accomplished he really was and how powerful his paintings are,” said Eckhart.
Brauer is especially known for his paintings of the human form, of women, and the show features an impressive range of them.
“I was always interested in the figure, but I recoil against being called a figure painter,” Brauer said in a 2016 interview for The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus. “I’m not realistic. I’m representational.”
Originally from Queens, New York, Brauer was always an artist, painting and drawing from childhood. He studied at the School of Visual Arts in New York and was a protégé of surrealist Federico Castellon. Early in his career he worked as an illustrator and art director — including designing album and book covers, etchings for poetry volumes. Later, his frequent work in Golf Digest brought together his love of the sport and his art.
Brauer’s early focus was etching and printmaking. From his first major exhibition, at the Associated American Artists’ New Talent in Printmaking Show, his work was selected for the permanent collection of the Brooklyn Museum.
Etchings and prints in the retrospective show Brauer’s exceptional expression in printmaking. His original plates accompany some of the prints. One set explains and illustrates processes of etchings and aquatint and how he combined them for certain effects.
Brauer moved to the Mad River Valley in 1969, combining a back-to-the-land life style with his art. As Wendy Brauer noted, he was proud of his talents beyond the studio including building a pentagonal pen for his pigs and getting a standing ovation at Bisbees Hardware for a complex, successful home-plumbing endeavor.
The harpsichord project came at a pivotal point in Brauer’s artistic trajectory. It had been commissioned by a harpsichordist with specific requirements, including for its painting. Peter Tourin, making harpsichords at the time and a friend of Brauer’s, knew his friend’s talent and asked if Brauer could take on the Flemish style and subjects — the artwork was to include an angel, an organ, a viola da gamba, the harpsichordist’s cat and more.
Brauer did and, Tourin recalls, he enjoyed it. The projects reinforced a growing dedication to painting.
“Painting gave me the opportunity to explore size, color, density and surface,” Brauer said in his artist’s statement for a 2016 show at Waitsfield’s Bundy Modern.
Going up in size, rather than being confined to small format and detail of printmaking, opened him to new imagery.
“As Renaissance painters did, I pursued my fascination with the human form, taking Renaissance concepts of the figure and combining them with my contemporary design sense to create my own visions,” Brauer noted.
What a breathtaking direction.
In the second gallery at Mad River Arts, viewers are immersed in the rich color, form, sensuality, and mystery of Brauer’s paintings. His preferred subject was women. The women here range from “Galatea in Egypt” of the artist Pygmalion’s sculpted perfect woman coming to life to “Erotic Dreams of Lenore” with the silhouette of a raven provocatively over the woman’s right shoulder to “Wendy and Billy,” the one painting in the show of Wendy Brauer.
“Formally, the paintings are about shapes next to shapes, colors next to colors. I love manipulating forms. My work draws from a variety of sources including Greek, Roman and Egyptian mythology and motifs. I use a single light source and a shallow depth to create tension and dramatic light and dark patterns,” he said in his artist statement.
“In these paintings, something else is happening, just beyond the picture plane; the viewer gets just a hint,” said Brauer.
