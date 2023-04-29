Steve Light and Kathy Munson, two mainstays in the Plainfield music community, performers with a variety of music groups, world, Renaissance and Medieval music specialists, are leaving Vermont in July to live closer to their family in Minneapolis.
When they depart, The Fyre and Lightning Consort, founded in 1974, will close its doors, as will the Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band begun in 1981. The Gamelan Sulukala, for which the couple has been a leading force for many years, will continue under new directors.
They have planned three concerts at the Plainfield Opera House, one for each group in the next two months, to say good-bye to the Plainfield community, and fans at large.
Light and Munson, who have been part of the Plainfield community since their student days at Goddard College beginning in 1971, say their decision to leave Plainfield is a hard one.
“It’s very hard to be leaving here — we love it here,” said Light, “but it feels like time to be near our daughters and our grandchildren.”
The couple’s involvement in music here for nearly 50 years established them as pillars of the music community they joined as college students. The couple met at Goddard, he from New York City, she from Michigan.
After graduating and marrying they started their musical careers by touring and going to graduate school. They used their degrees to land music teaching jobs in local schools and at Johnson State College (now Northern Vermont University). Both are now retired from those positions.
“We started with an interest in a variety of musics before Plainfield,” said Munson. She credits the late Dennis Murphy, a Goddard teacher, music mentor and friend for getting them involved in a variety of musical styles. The three played together in each of the couple’s main groups.
“Our approach to playing music has been to create strong friendships with people we play with and impart that friendship to audiences,” Light explained.
It helped that both were attracted to a variety of music including klezmer and gamelan, which Light said were “not particularly mainstream.”
Munson said their roles in the music community expanded in recent years. “As performers and recently organizing the music series at the Plainfield Opera House, we were really trying to create music for the community.”
Looking at the role each has played in education, she was particularly proud of their impact. “As teachers we have a lot of former students who became teachers, some became musicians and others made music an important part of their lives.”
With nearly 50 years in the Plainfield community and its varied musical traditions, Light took a minute to think about the changes he’s seen. “We all got old,” he quipped.
On a lighter note, Munson said she was proud to have been involved with the arts in her hometown. “The community is unusual,” she said. As a music promoter for the Plainfield Opera House concerts the past few years, she was impressed by her community’s wide range of tastes.
“Its amazing how many value the classical and traditional music we present,” she said. “This is a great supportive community.”
For his part, Light said he is proud of the music he’s made with Fyre and Lightning and Nisht Geferlacht. “I feel really good about what we’ve done and proud of the way we played. Klezmer music was dance music and really fun.”
Munson said the cultural scene in central Vermont was enhanced by so much talent. She pointed to the late Larry Gordon and Rick Winston from Adamant, the founder of the klezmer band, in shaping the cultural community. “It’s unusual to live in a rural community and to have access to what we have here.”
The couple expanded the number and type of instruments they play to include Light’s collection of a dozen string and wind instruments, although trained on trumpet and recorder. Munson’s growing collection of Renaissance instruments that added to her original clarinet interest. But for their move all these instruments presented a problem. The couple said they will first move all the instruments to Minneapolis and then return to Vermont to get the rest of their possessions.
While they have retired two music groups here in Vermont, they do not intend to be idle in their new state. “We are open to a lot of things and what opportunities will open up.” Apparently, Minneapolis has an active gamelon and Light believes “we’ll find a way to play with them.” He has also scoped out the klezmer scene and found several bands.
Munson has looked into the early music scene in the Twin City area and sees opportunities for the two of them. “The music scene there is vibrant and good,” she said.
While their departure in July effectively puts an end to Fyre and Lightning and Nisht Geferlacht, the Light and Munson say there may well be possibilities for reunions during summer visits to the Green Mountains. “We’ve talked about doing a reunion concert in Vermont.”
Until that happens, fans can continue to listen to the music this couple and their bands have recorded. Their music is available on the major streaming sites such as Apple Music and Spotify.
