Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony has been one of history’s most celebratory pieces of music throughout its history, since its premiere in Vienna in 1824. Perhaps most notable was when Leonard Bernstein conducted the work — replacing the “Ode to Joy” with the “Ode to Freedom” — with an international orchestra and chorus celebrating the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
In Vermont, the Green Mountain Mahler Festival has presented the work every New Year’s Day for more than a dozen years at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester but stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniel Bruce, music director of the Burlington Civic Symphony, conducted all 10 times, plus an impromptu performance of the Fourth Movement on the State House steps last year because of the pandemic.
“It’s been three years,” Bruce said of the full performances. “It’s become part of the arts culture, like doing an annual ‘Messiah.’ There’s a core of instrumentalists and vocalists that look forward to this every year. Many people have done all 10 performances with us. So the piece is becoming part of the culture.”
The Green Mountain Mahler Festival Orchestra and Chorus will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Elley-Long Music Center. Soloists are soprano Stefanie Weigand; mezzo-soprano Nessa Rabin; tenor Kevin Ginter and bass Erik Kroncke; Kroncke also is chorusmaster.
The Green Mountain Mahler Festival was founded in 2002 by Daniel Weiss, an avocational bassist, physician and scientist at the University of Vermont, to bring together like-minded instrumentalists, professional, avocational and student, several times a year to read through major works of the symphonic repertoire. Thirteen years ago, the festival began the tradition of rehearsing and performing Beethoven’s Ninth to celebrate the New Year.
“What’s happening is that the people who return every year are starting to embrace the work,” Bruce said. “They’re starting to learn more about it, they’re getting much more fluent at performing it. It’s something that’s really becoming ingrained in us.”
This year’s orchestra should be even larger than in previous years.
“We have a lot of new strings. I’m guessing the orchestra will be about 65, and the chorus will be about 40 singers. We’re looking to have a fairly large group,” Bruce said. “There are some people who travel to play this event every year.”
Beethoven’s Ninth is often called the “Choral” because its fourth movement, and only that movement, calls for a chorus and four vocal soloists. The text is largely taken from German poet Friedrich Schiller’s 1785 “Ode to Joy,” with a few introductory words added by Beethoven.
“It has an instant connection to people because the ‘Ode to Joy’ is so familiar,” Bruce said. “Any beginning band, it’s one of the first melodies it learns. There’s always a flash of recognition when they start playing it. Even before it was the national anthem of the European Union, it was a recognizable piece that people could connect to classical music.”
Because Beethoven was deaf at the time of the premiere, he only posed as conductor while the orchestra was directed by the theater’s kapellmeister. When the orchestra stopped playing at the end, Beethoven continued conducting. The contralto soloist went to him and turned him around to face the tumultuous applause — five ovations, in fact.
“I’ve spent so much time studying the symphony, but I pulled it out and sort of rediscovered it this year,” Bruce said. “I’m still in awe of the work itself, but also in the amount of joy Beethoven found in the piece, because there’s so much turmoil in his life at the time. He was in such desperate straits with the loss of his hearing. You hear that, particularly in the opening of the symphony, you hear the turbulence. But for him to reach inside himself and find that joy is indescribable. And I think that connection has stood with people since the piece’s inception.”
“Every year I keep discovering things that I hadn’t noticed before. The more I study it, the more there is to learn,” Bruce said. “So I’m humbled annually by this piece — if anything could be a life’s work, it would be studying this piece.”
