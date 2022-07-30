Edelstein

The Syrian-American band Bassel & the Supernaturals is coming to the Highland Center for The Arts in Greensboro Friday.

 Samer Almadani Photography

If you can imagine an American band performing neo-soul and funk music with a Middle Eastern flavor, then you will have some idea of what Bassel & the Supernaturals will perform when they bring their specialized dance music to the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, for an outdoor concert.

Bassel & The Supernaturals is the vehicle for Bassel Almadani’s experience as a first generation Syrian-American, using soulful melodies, funk-inspired rhythms, and captivating lyrics regarding love, loss and the war in Syria.

