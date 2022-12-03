‘You’re the man of the house now and you have to take care of your mother and your sister,” Nissim David told his 8-year-old son, David Nissim David, that life-changing day in 1941, as the family hastily packed their belongings to flee Baghdad.

A mob of pro-Nazi Iraqis rampaged in Baghdad on June 1 and 2, 1941, killing Jews, looting Jewish property, and destroying Jewish homes. This pogrom is known as the Farhud.

