Singular hip-hop blues singer and guitarist G. Love brings his new group, The Juice, to a new Burlington space, The Backyard at Nectar’s, for two shows today (Sept. 19).
The Philadelphia-bred Cape Cod-based G. Love, aka Garrett Dutton, performs in support of his 12th album, “The Juice,” released in January. The album is G. Love’s first since 2015’s “Love Saves the Day,” and first without his longtime trio, Special Sauce, since 2011’s “Fixin’ to Die.”
Recorded in Nashville, “The Juice” was produced by lauded Grammy Award-winning blues singer-songwriter Keb’ Mo’, who also performs on four of the album’s 10 tunes. The album also features such noteworthy special guests as rising South Carolina singer and guitarist Marcus King, pedal and lap steel guitar ace Roosevelt Collier, and renowned pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph.
A nod to G. Love’s old-school roots, “The Juice” is a spirit-lifting and party-friendly set that conjures G. Love’s classic early albums while also showing how far he’s come as a musician, songwriter and performer since the release of his beloved self-titled debut album with Special Sauce in 1994.
The title track opener (with Marcus King) is a groovy protest song of sorts that gets the party started with lines like “We got the juice / We got the love / We got the dreams / We had enough.” “It’s a rallying cry for protest kids, progressive politicians, and for people who feel that they don’t have a voice,” G. Love told Westword about the song. “The juice is the power. You have the power.”
The shuffling “SoulBQue” (with Roosevelt Collier) is an album standout that celebrates community and friendship in style with a seriously infectious groove and soaring backup vocals. Other highlights include the funky “Go Crazy” (with Keb’ Mo’), pretty love song “She’s the Rock,” the sunny “Diggin’ Roots” (with Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter Ron Artis), and the dusty “Drinkin’ Wine.”
“With and without Special Sauce, G. Love has been genre-bending his whole career,” said Relix, “and ‘The Juice’ continues these compelling mashups in bravura style —without losing sight of the blues sound that has always been his most dependable calling card.”
Added MXDWN: “The album preserves the nonchalant attitude imbued in their nearly ramshackle sound while refining it and infusing it with joie de vivre that proves to be a salve for an over-anxious and cynical present.”
G. Love says he was going through a tough time in his life before meeting his wife, which turned things around for him — he started meditating, and he and his wife had a son and moved to Cape Cod.
“I’m more inspired right now than I’ve ever been before,” he says in press materials. “I feel more thoughtful, seasoned, marinated, confident.”
“I’ve always tried to make music that’s a force for positivity,” says G. Love. “It was important to me that this album be something that could empower the folks who are out there fighting the good fight every day,” he says, adding: “I wanted to make a rallying cry for empathy and unity.”
G. Love & The Juice includes saxophonist Daniel Delacruz (Slightly Stoopid), trombonist Brian Thomas, drummer Tom Arey (Peter Wolf, J. Geils Band), keyboardist Amy Bellamy and bassist Aaron Bellamy.
