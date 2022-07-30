Following a two-year hiatus, the Stowe Jazz Festival is back in a big way, bringing some 26 bands and 136 musicians from around the world to the resort town for its fourth edition Aug. 5-7.

“I decided if we’re going to actually do this again, we’re going to come back with a splash instead of a big toe in the water,” said festival director George Petit in a phone interview Monday.

thomaswhuntington@hotmail.com

