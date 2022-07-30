Following a two-year hiatus, the Stowe Jazz Festival is back in a big way, bringing some 26 bands and 136 musicians from around the world to the resort town for its fourth edition Aug. 5-7.
“I decided if we’re going to actually do this again, we’re going to come back with a splash instead of a big toe in the water,” said festival director George Petit in a phone interview Monday.
“I would say that this year is considerably better, as far as everything is concerned, than what we were doing in 2019. We’re coming back stronger than we left it.”
Petit, a world-renowned musician and producer/engineer who six years ago returned to Stowe, is the driving force behind the fest, which infuses Stowe with jazz and its subgenres at the Mainstage at Alchemist Brewery, a second outdoor stage called the Pinnacle Stage, and at four other venues in Stowe.
And, best of all, every event is free of charge, as is parking. This vision has garnered an outpouring of community support, with business sponsors, private donors and local volunteers helping to keep things free and easy for jazz fans.
Started in 2017, the festival has distinguished itself in jazz circles by presenting only jazz and its many subgenres, and by attracting topnotch talent from around the world in addition to standout Vermont artists.
“There’s no blues, there’s no jammy music, there’s no rock’n’roll,” said Petit. “The other festivals always dilute their product by doing that. We don’t have to. So, we kind of are the square peg in the round hole.”
“It’s important for people to understand that jazz is not just some 70-year-old guy with an upright bass playing walking bass with melodies that people can’t understand,” he added. “Jazz has a lot of subgenres and is a very deep thing.”
That model now includes official nonprofit determination — the festival received its 501c3 status right before COVID hit in 2020. “The fact that we’re a 501c3 means not only that people can sponsor and donate with a tax deduction involved, but it adds a degree of credibility to what we’re doing.”
“It’s always going to be free and it’s always going to be jazz,” added Petit.
This year’s festival features several favorites from the first three editions, including acclaimed Brazilian guitarist Chico Pinheiro — returning for the fourth time — veteran New York City guitarist Ed Cherry, and lauded New York City drummer Allison Miller and her quintet, Boom Tic Boom.
Other noteworthy acts on the Mainstage include New York City Afro-Peruvian jazz octet Festejation, Grammy-nominated Cuban-born pianist and composer Elio Villafranca, Cuban-born pianist and composer Manuel Valera and his band the New Cuban Express and go-to New York City bassist Jonathan Maron.
Case in point: Festejation, led by musical director Edward Pérez, includes two Grammy-nominated musical directors (Pérez and guitarist Juancho Herrera), one Latin Grammy-winning producer (percussionist Felipe Fournier), a Julliard grad, and a special guest who is traveling from Lima, Peru to perform at the festival (rising singer Álvaro Isla).
“It’s a total party,” said Petit of the group, which delivered two packed-house performances at the Rusty Nail during the 2019 festival.
Villafranca’s all-star sextet, which will be performing the music of Chick Corea as the Chick Corea Afro Caribbean Experience, including red-hot tenor saxophonist Donny McCaslin, standout New York City drummer Eric Harland and Festejation’s Pérez on bass.
Maron’s eclectic quintet includes trumpeter/vocalist Michael ‘Maz’ Maher of Grammy-winning group Snarky Puppy, Cherry’s quartet features acclaimed New York City guitarist Peter Bernstein — whom Petit calls “one of the top three in the world” — while lauded bassist Ben Allison’s quartet features Pinheiro on guitar.
“Everybody on that Mainstage is known at every festival and every jazz fanatic’s household all over the world,” said Petit of the lineup. “And we get them because they want to be here.”
While the first three festivals were held in early September, Petit decided to switch to early August to hopefully capture more people and warmer temps.
“In the high season in Stowe, more people will be exposed to this music,” he said. “That enhances the festival, it enhances the music, it enhances Stowe. So everyone wins.”
Attracting around 400 people at the first festival in 2017 — which was marked by rainy and cold weather — the 2019 festival drew over 4,000 people.
“We spent a few years kind of building our model in what I call a lemonade stand kind of thing,” said Petit. “But now that we’re a 501c3 and we’re attracting this number of people and this level of player, it’s just time to get out of the minor leagues.”
Alchemist Mainstage
Friday, Aug. 5
— 1:00: Jon Davis Trio
— 3:00: Ben Allison Quartet
— 5:00: Elio Villafranca Sextet
— 7:00: Festejation
Saturday, Aug. 6
— 12:30: Santos 4tet
— 2:30: Ed Cherry/Peter Bernstein Quartet
— 4:30: Chico Pinheiro Quartet w/Amanda Brecker
— 6:30: Jonathan Maron Quintet
— 8:00: Festejation
Sunday, Aug. 7
— 1:00: Tyler Blanton Quartet
— 3:00: John Fedchock NY Sextet
— 5:00: Allison Miller and Boom Tic Boom
— 7:00: Manuel Valera and the New Cuban Express
