Ken Robinson and Christina Acosta Robinson star in “Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway,” presented by the Dorset Theatre Festival July 27-Aug. 7 at the Dorset Playhouse. The photo is from the world premiere production at Merrimack Repertory Theatre earlier this year.

Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway’s legendary duet album turned 50 this year, and it’s still an R&B classic. “Roberta Flack Featuring Donny Hathaway” included timeless songs, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Be Real Black for Me,” and the ballad perfect for our time that transcends time, race and orientation, “Where Is the Love?”

“When I was little, my mom had their duet album, so I had heard them even before I knew who they were,” explains Broadway actor-singer Ken Robinson.

