On July 4, Vermont-based country band Western Terrestrials released the track “Ethan Alien” on a variety of streaming services from its newly minted “Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream” album.
The song delivers the message of Vermont as “a sanctuary state for weirdos and aliens and other outsiders,” according to co-writer Nick Charyk. He imagines an alternative Vermont history in which the Green Mountain Boys’ leader was actually a little green man.
Among the lines in this version of an up-tempo electrified talking blues song, we learn that “Ben and Jerry? Ethan aliens,” “Snowflake Bentley? Ethan alien. Neko Case and a band called Death? Ethan aliens.” Fred Tuttle and Bernie Sanders are also among the alien crew that receives recognition. The tongue-in-cheek lyric is not without some truth as many famous Vermonters are not native to the state, and in a sense are aliens.
This track, one of nine on the album, the band’s sophomore release, is themed around outer space encounters and other cosmic phenomena. The band, based in the Upper Valley, with lead singer and guitarist Charyk hailing from Sharon, is anything but “spacey” in terms of its delivery and musicianship.
From the first thump of bass guitar on “Space Cowboy’s Got the Blues,” to the last steel guitar arpeggio riff on “Space Coyote Dub,” we hear a musically creative quintet that can navigate a variety of country music styles, from Texas swing to rockabilly and Nashville cool. Each track from this alt-country ensemble has great energy, and this is definitely an album that you can dance to.
What will probably give the band a boost on the airwaves is the collaboration of Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show on “Ethan Alien.” He’s the fiddler in OCMS and a fan of Vermont. That band’s popularity could add some ears to the Terrestrials’ listening public.
“Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream” isn’t all cosmic space cowboy songs. They also pay tribute to classic country greats like Roger Miller and George Jones. The album was recorded at OmniSound Studios in Nashville and produced by Dean Miller, son of country legend Roger Miller of “Roger Miller Time.” The album also features a duet by Charyk with George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s daughter, singer-songwriter Georgette Jones, on “Who’s Gonna Fill These Boots?” Jones the younger has a great voice offering authentic gravitas from her parentage.
Miller heaped praise on the band. “Working with the Western Terrestrials was a great experience. They have a reverence for the history of country music while keeping a slanted eye on its future. They have a quirky sensibility with a dead serious groove underneath. A lot of great country music was built on humor and sadness, both. The Western Terrestrials do a great job of balancing across that line.”
Western Terrestrials are singer-guitarist Charyk, bassist Jason Pappas, drummer Jared Croteau, keyboardist-singer Alex Kelley, and Asa Brosius on pedal steel. These band members are topnotch musicians with Brosius standing out for his pedal steel wizardry.
Charyk’s lead vocals mold to each type of song he sings. He’s not a great singer in the George Jones or Roger Miller styles but his ability to fit his voice to the song lets the Western Terrestrials pull off a variety of songs. From apocalyptic rockers (“King’s Highway”), gospel swayers (“Who’s Gonna Fill These Boots?”) to leisurely country waltzes (“Fix This Broken Heart”), Charyk’s vulnerable delivery ties it all together.
The Western Terrestrials may have hit on a new theme for country music. Rather than bands loading up on love songs, patriotic blather and standard truck-and-car lyrics, they could take a page from these Vermonters. Explore themes of cosmic importance, honor past industry heroes all while giving the listener a big dose of great musicianship and energy.
