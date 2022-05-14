Passion for the music of Johann Sebastian Bach in nearly universal among music-lovers. It was literally standing-room-only at the November 2018 Capital City Concerts all-Bach concert in 2018 at the 800-seat St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, making it likely the largest concert audience in the capital’s history.
Well, Bach is back! Capital City Concerts concludes its 2021-22 season with “Oh, For the Love of Bach” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Bethany United Church of Christ in Montpelier. The program will include the Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, as well as sonatas and arias, featuring soloists soprano Hyunah Yu, flutist Karen Kevra, cellist Edward Arron and pianist Jeewon Park, joining the string ensemble.
“We missed the concerts terribly when the pandemic forced us to shut down, but none more than our annual Bach concerts,” explains Kevra, founder and artistic director of Capital City Concerts. “Audience members wrote to me to say they were yearning to hear Bach. So Bach is back!”
All the soloists, except Kevra, are from out-of-state but each has a strong Vermont musical connection. The string players are also well-known to Capital City Concerts and Vermont audiences: violinists Theodore Arm and Mary Gibson, violist Stefanie Taylor and bassist Lou Kosma.
The Korean-born Yu made her professional debut in 1999 in Bach’s St. Matthew Passion at Blanche Moyse’s New England Bach Festival in Marlboro. The following summer, Moyse introduced Yu at Marlboro Music Festival where she became a regular participant and touring artist.
Yu’s international career blossomed. Highlights included performances with legendary pianist Mitsuko Uchida, and the title role in Peter Sellars’ worldwide tour of Mozart’s “Zaide.” Still, she finds time to be a regular participant in Vermont’s Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, as well as Marlboro and Capital City Concerts.
Yu will be heard with Kevra in “Aus Liebe (Out of Love),” the extraordinary aria from the St. Matthew Passion in which the Virgin Mary sings “Out of love my Savior is willing to die.” She will also be heard in “Schlummert ein (Slumber, my weary eyes,” a dark and paradisal lullaby from Bach’s Cantata BWV 82 “Ich Habe Genug (I am content).”
Park, also Korean-born, first came to Vermont in 2009 to perform in Randolph’s Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival in 2009. Soon she could be heard at Capital City Concerts and the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, and will add the Manchester Music Festival in July. She teaches at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is artistic director with her husband, cellist Arron, of the Performing Artists in Residence series at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Unusually, Park will be featured in the solo keyboard part of the Brandenburg Concerto No. 5. (Although written for harpsichord, many great musicians, including Rudolf Serkin and Louis Moyse, chose to play it on the piano.) Park will also be heard with Arron in the Sonata in G major BWV for viola da gamba and harpsichord (on cello and piano), as well as providing continuo with her husband and Kosma for everything else.
Arron, a native of Cincinnati, has performed throughout the world since making his New York recital debut at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2000. A member of the Ehnes String Quartet, he teaches at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. In Vermont, he has been a regular at the Manchester Music Festival and Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, as well as Capital City Concerts.
“I chose pieces in which Bach’s depth of emotion and the theme of love really come across,” Kevra said. “Even the Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 fits — the slow movement is titled ‘Affetuoso’ or ‘with affection’.”
