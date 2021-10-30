During interviews, one refugee talked about how he wore out his shoes just from walking. Another man talked about his mother, who fled her village with only seconds to decide what she was going to take with her — a 50-pound bag of flour, so that wherever they wound up she’d have something to cook for her children?
Those were some of the stories Eric Bass and his wife, Ines Zeller Bass, co-founders of Sandglass Theater in Putney, heard several years ago, and were inspired by to begin a new project based on the experiences of the Syrian war refugees.
Around that same time, the Basses had returned from a theater project in El Salvador, when large numbers of asylum seekers’ children from Central America were making the first massive migration to the United States.
“We felt we were being pulled toward this theme on two fronts as it were,” Eric Bass said by phone recently, “both of which we felt really emotionally connected to.”
A friend introduced the Basses to the director of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, and through that connection they were able to interview a number of resettled refugees in the Colchester and Winooski area.
Those stories became the groundwork for “Babylon: Journeys of Refugees,” a new film by Sandglass, currently on tour. The film screening includes live post-screening talks, panels and workshops about refugee journeys and resettlement. It will be shown at Castleton University’s Jeffords Auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
“The stories we tell are not about specific people,” Bass said. “All the characters that we create are amalgams of different stories. What the interviews gave us. rather than specific stories, was all kinds of images that became meaningful. An image communicates the substance of a story.”
“Babylon” began as a live performance piece before the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic Sandglass wasn’t able to sustain the performing ensemble due to lack of work, and some of its touring funds went toward making the film. Bass called it “a really interesting experience, because the film is someplace between a movie and a recording of a live performance.”
From a directing standpoint, he noted some of the differences between film and live theater, saying, “The piece is still the piece, but what the camera can do is really go in for close-ups. So in some ways the inner life of the puppets is much stronger in the film.”
“The other thing is that the camera can change point of view,” he added. “It can change the angle that we look at things from, rather than just looking at the front of a stage and that gives us different relationships between puppeteers and puppets than we’re able to get when we’re looking at the live show.”
That perspective lent itself to the creation of the film to shed light on some hard truths that exist in other cultures.
“You look at realities like that and it tells us a lot about the cultures that people are fleeing from, and it tells us a lot about our relationship as U.S. citizens to the conditions in some of these countries,” Bass said. “You don’t see these kind of things in luxury travel, you see them when you go someplace and actually work there.”
And anyone who’s seen puppet theater knows it’s a medium that can be even more powerful than watching actors.
“One of the reasons for that is that the audience has to really bring themselves into the process of bringing a puppet to life,” Bass said. The nature of the medium made it a perfect fit for these stories to come to life. “It’s not just the work of the puppeteer, the puppet is the meeting point between the puppeteer and the audience. The audience’s investment pulls them into the emotional world.”
