Julie Carter Merwin is an artist, writer and illustrator of 14 books, including her latest, a young adult fantasy, “Hobb’s Lake Secret.” She is also a prolific adult fantasy fiction writer.
Merwin lives and works in Castleton, where she and her husband, Tom, have their studios. She is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and has steadfastly followed her own unique star in art and writing.
On display at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, through Nov. 6, are 40 of the more than 110 pen and ink drawings created to illustrate “The Tales of Earden” fantasy novels, as well as other book and cover art. They fill an entire long hallway and an adjacent gallery with fantastical, imaginative images.
It is notable that Carter Merwin is having such a comprehensive show of her illustrative work after many years of creating books. Generous by nature, she has been of great support to her husband, artist Tom Merwin, and her son, filmmaker Matt Merwin, and the Merwin Gallery.
Carter Merwin is a perennial contributing member of her local and regional communities. She has been very involved in rescue work with the Rutland County Humane Society, plus being a longtime participant in the Tom Smith Poetry Group at the Castleton Free Library. She is active in the Independent Publishers of New England, as well as a member and judge for the Women’s Fiction Writers Association’s annual “Rising Star” award, awarded annually to a member of a diverse international community.
I’ve long been fascinated with Carter Merwin’s multiple talents, and her dedication to family, art, writing, and community. It is delightful to interview her on the occasion of this most recent comprehensive exhibit of her work.
B.A.: Why are you an artist?
J.C.M.: I heard an interview on the radio with a musician who described why he wrote songs and performed them. He said it was “keeping a promise” or a “pledge” to himself, that he had this music inside him and knew he had to bring it out into the world, regardless of whether anyone else heard it. This is a feeling of passionate commitment bordering on the obsessive I think all creative people struggle with. “Why am I doing this?” “Is what I write, draw, dance, sculpt, film really relevant?” I think of artists’ work as the songs of birds, something vital to our life and understanding of the world that if lost would diminish us.
B.A.: Were you an artist as a child? What was your favorite mode of expression?
J.C.M.: You know, I think I was always scribbling as a child in Rochester, New York, especially with the “new” ball-point pens. When I was 13, I got a proper pen and ink set at Christmas and proceeded to spill the India ink all over our living room couch. That was not a good thing, but from then on, I was hooked on ink and crow quills, all through high school. I was fascinated by the pen and ink illustrations of the classic children’s books that my Dad read to me, especially “Old Mother West Wind,” “Alice,” “Winnie the Pooh,” “Eloise” and later on I discovered the exquisitely medieval “King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table” by Howard Pyle. I’ve been hooked on this medium — it’s been my “preferred method of travel” ever since.
B.A.: Most of the works in the SVAC exhibit are in black and white. A few are in color. What is the relationship between your work in color and black and white?
J.C.M.: I got into RIT’s illustration program with a series of drawings of Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.” When RIT canceled this major during my second year, I was forced to switch to painting and printmaking. Printmaking was fascinating and shared so much history with black-and-white processes, etching, lithography, no problem … but painting seemed to be all about copying a teacher’s particular style, especially the last semester’s course before graduation. I told the painting professor that I was going to do a series of pen and inks instead of learning to paint like him. He told me to do whatever I liked but, of course, ultimately flunked me. Many of the students did in fact turn in work just like his. I clicked with a different painting instructor and graduated a semester later.
B.A.: How do your books take shape? Do the images or stories come first?
J.C.M.: There may be some connection between my writing and working with pen and ink … I’ve always been able to switch from one to the other. I see an image or a scene in my mind and either write it out or ink it out. Also, I think I’m a very black-and-white person; I make up my mind and stick to it. Well, maybe stubborn Scottish heritage is more like it. When I work, I lightly sketch out the composition in pencil but do most of the final drawing free hand. A little dangerous but it keeps the work fresh. There’s something I need that’s meditative/isolating/removing from the everyday by spending four to six hours on an ink drawing. Being an only child probably had something to do with it, but it’s also a deeper character trait of many creatives. I see it in others, especially one of my favorite students, and it’s a joy to watch her concentration and what she creates.
B.A.: Can you tell us about this five-volume series “The Tales of Earden?” Age group intended for? What was the inspiration? Did you complete all five volumes during COVID?
J.C.M.: During my last years working at the Rutland County Humane Society of Vermont you would see me dropping my scrub brush to run back and scribble a note on some plot point. Luckily, the rest of my co-workers put up with me as that was a pretty intense period of writing. Don’t ask me where all these people, creatures and countries, their customs, gods, plots, spells, triumphs and love affairs came from, but it led to the creation of “The Tales of Earden,” an adult fantasy series in five volumes that took over four years to complete.
I was lucky to be working with an English publisher (Braiswick) for my first book. (My sister-in-law Eileen Merwin is also an author and introduced us, what luck!) Unfortunately, after much preparation, he closed shop. This led to a couple years of flogging my manuscript to publishers and agents. At the same time, Indie publishing exploded with formatting websites, programs like CreateSpace, Scrivener and KDP (Kindle Direct Publishing). It was a steep learning curve for a while. To date, MacGregor House, my own company has published more than 14 books of fiction, poetry, etc. and a few by other local authors. I seem to have a small following in Japan (even my cookbooks) where fantasy is even more popular than here.
“Shelter Cat” is a children’s book dedicated to the RCHS and features illustrations of staff and the animals we cared for during one season. I have four rescues of my own and proudly helped care for more than 12,000 critters of all sorts during my time there. I sponsor one of the dog pens and keep in touch with these exceptional, dedicated people.
I also love cooking and recently published “The Tales of Earden Cookbook,” collaborating with Rob Staedler, “The Wine Guy,” at the Village Store of Castleton. We paired Vermont artisan wines, beers, ales, and spirits with recipes from the various regions of Earden (since Vermont is a special and some might say “fantastical” region of its own).
Last year, during the epidemic of COVID, Southern Vermont Arts Center commissioned me to do a series of pen and inks based on Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” (a suite of 10 piano pieces). Hopefully, these will be auctioned during the Manchester Music Festival in 2023.
When they were finished, I decided to ride COVID out and eight months later (and probably 50 dead Prismacolor 0.005 pens), I finished more than 110 pen and inks for “The Tales of Earden.” I think I’ve done justice to a fantasy world that simply had to be more than words on a page.
B.A.: What do you hope to share through the fantasy worlds you’ve created?
J.C.M.: The Merwin Gallery (Tom, Matt and I) have been members of the artistic community since we opened our door 25 years ago. The gallery features Tom’s work but in recent years, I’ve started to put my art on the walls, too. This is my first exhibition since 1973.
It’s still rare for an illustrator to be given a chance to show a body of work, so I’m proud to be one of Southern Vermont Arts Center’s 2022 fall solo artists, and to get a chance to show my art to more people.
As to what I hope to share … escape and adventure, we can all use a little of that.
