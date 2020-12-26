Live music and arts presentations have long been a popular pick for ringing in the New Year. This year will be decidedly different, however, as consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. That said, the show is going on, at least for a couple of annual events that will help us embrace the light of a new year in style.
Highlight House Party, Burlington
After 35 years of First Night, Burlington three years ago revamped its citywide celebration. Highlight House Party, spearheaded by Burlington City Arts and Signal Kitchen, has featured a new programming structure and a wide variety of arts-driven entertainment options.
For this year’s festivities, the event will use an online platform called Run the World, which can simultaneously accommodate multiple streams. Attendees can select the “channels” they want to watch, much like cable TV.
More than 100 artists — and counting — will use the platform to live-stream from their own stages, delivering an impressive lineup of local and regional luminaries that includes the likes of nationally renowned Burlington-born bands like Rubblebucket and Madaila in addition to noteworthy artists such as Swale, Bow Thayer, Henry Jamison and Marcie Hernandez, among many others — and that’s just the music side of things.
“The idea was to have this real volume of performers from Vermont,” said Alex Lalli of presenting partner Signal Kitchen at a Friday press conference, “and that’s everything from an amateur chef to a Rubblebucket … and everything in between.”
By most accounts, Vermonters should consider themselves lucky as this type of event is not happening anywhere else.
“Manhattan’s doing one,” Lalli said, “but ours is better.”
Highlight House Party, presented by Burlington City Arts and Signal Kitchen, runs from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday, Jan. 1. Tickets are $10 (per device); for tickets and information, go online to highlight.community/
First Night North, St. Johnsbury
Now in its 28th year, First Night North — formerly known as First Night St. Johnsbury — returns with an ambitious 8-hour program of virtual arts and entertainment. This time out, the family-friendly arts fest is teaming up with St. Johnsbury-based Kingdom Access TV (KATV).
“When we faced the reality that we could not safely put on a live festival, we also recognized how, perhaps more than ever, people need First Night,” wrote First Night committee chairman Jay Sprout in a news release.
Performers include area youth band Kingdom All Stars, the Modern Times Theater, the Troy Wunderle Circus and Broadway star Ray Walker. Also on the bill are longtime First Night performers Bob and Sarah Amos, eclectic rock band Tritium Well, roots duo Dana & Sue Robinson, and the St. Johnsbury Academy a capella ensemble the Hilltones.
Molly Stone, the artistic director of Catamount Arts, First Night North’s producing organization, describes the program as “dynamic and full of variety,” adding: “The artistic sets are punctuated by heartfelt messages by local business supporters, reflections on the year … and hilarious pieces by Modern Times Theater.”
First Night North, presented by Catamount Arts, is 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday-Friday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The event can be viewed via Kingdom Access Television at Spectrum channel 192 or by going to www.katv.org online. Go to www.catamountarts.org/first-night-north for more information.
