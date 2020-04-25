If you’ve ever driven through downtown Rutland, there’s a good chance you’re already a fan of Kathryn Wiegers’ art without even knowing it.
This mother of five is responsible for many of the heartwarming murals brightening up the brick buildings, including the tunnel of butterflies by the Co-op, and the giraffes by West Street.
“I painted my first outdoor mural for Rutland in 2006,” Wiegers said by email. “The boy in the tunnel. I just went to the Chamber of Commerce, showed them my sketch and asked if I could put the mural on the wall. All I needed at the time was money for materials and help with installation.”
Those older murals were done on marina boards and later installed. Her newer murals are done on non-woven fiber Polytab, and then installed, rather than painted directly on the walls. “This gives the mural a longer lifespan,” she explained.
Wiegers is currently working on murals for the University of Vermont Medical Center, and the outdoor courtyard at the Hilton in Burlington. But her latest piece is proudly displayed on the lawn outside Rutland’s Chaffee Art Center.
Standing more than five feet tall near one of the busiest intersections of Route 7, Wiegers’ “Thank You” mural is an ode to medical and grocery store employees during the time of COVID-19. It’s a take on the iconic image of Rosie the Riveter, flexing an arm muscle, and now wearing a facemask with the Superman “S” on it, and rubber gloves.
“I did the painting for the COVID-19 essential workers,” Wiegers said. “It symbolizes the essential workers stepping up at this time, their strength in that. The Superman mask, the heroism of it. The 802 tattoo, ‘Vermont Pride’.”
Wiegers is a transplant from Hagerstown, Maryland, but she has lived in Vermont for 17 years. She received a bachelor’s degree in natural science from Castleton University, and started making money on the side painting murals.
“Painting murals is my passion,” she says in her artist statement. “I grew up painting on walls in my home as a kid, and ever since, the sight of a primed white wall is something that I get very excited about.”
“Finding the right subject to paint is the largest and most important process for me,” she says. “I pore through photos, books and magazines until I find a subject that inspires me and that grabs my attention.
“I usually combine many different pictures,” Wiegers said. “For instance, I find the perfect photo of a female subject and use a different picture for her eyes, hands, etc. I will alter these pictures to achieve a final composition. From there I grid out my design and divide it into 4-by-8-foot segments, that when all put together will make up the final mural. I then begin going up and down a ladder painting the first panel using a specially designed easel, which can allow me to paint more than one panel at a time.”
Wiegers works with acrylic and oil paints, saving oils for the more dramatic paintings because, “for me, oil paints are rich and full of character. Acrylics, however, bring out a bright intensity of color in the painting.”
“In my artwork, I try and display the world around us in a unique, and what I hope to be an intense way,” Wiegers said. “All the beauty and details in life, from a single blade of grass to the deep wrinkles in a face … can speak volumes and yet are so often passed by. In painting these subjects in a large medium there is a great deal more brought to attention. This is what I love to do.”
For more information about, go online to www.kathrynwiegers.com
