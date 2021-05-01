WAITSFIELD — Mad River Valley Arts presents its first in-person exhibit of 2021 with “Art Forms: An Exploration,” on exhibit through May 21 at The Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts.
The show highlights multiple approaches the artists have adopted to convey their ideas, bringing together fine arts and quality crafts. Included are works representing a wide range of media, including blown glass, ceramics and cyanography, in addition to painting and photography.
“The various media available to artists have evolved slowly over the years,” noted Director of Exhibitions Gary Eckhart. “How artists use these forms to express their artistry, however, is as varied as the personalities of the artists themselves. Each artist brings a unique approach to the medium of their choice in this eclectic show.”
As consequence of COVID-19 concerns, there was no opening reception for the show, but the public is encouraged to visit in accordance with COVID guidelines. Mad River Valley Arts has been a leader in promoting and supporting the arts for more than 15 years. Based in Waitsfield, the nonprofit organization presents exhibits, events and workshops throughout the year.
Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; call 802-496-6682 or go online to madrivervalleyarts.org for information. The gallery is at 5031 Main St. (next to Tempest Books in the Village Square Shopping Center).
