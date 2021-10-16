Artist Natasha Mayers has been called “the heart and soul of activist art in Maine.” Widely known for her work with more than 600 school and community murals from Maine to Nicaragua, she’s an award-winning artist who has exhibited work since 1976, often exploring themes of peace and social justice.
She became the subject of a 37-minute short documentary that won an award from Vt. PBS. It’s having a local screening at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at West Rutland Town Hall Auditorium.
The film “Natasha Mayers: An Un-Still Life” will be followed by a conversation with filmmakers Anita Clearfield and Geoffrey Leighton, as well as Mayers herself about the intersection of art and activism, hosted by the Rutland County Dems and Castleton Indivisible.
Elizabeth Hall grew up in Rutland County and currently lives in Maine, where she met Clearfield and Leighton, and got involved with the documentary.
“It’s unique because it really brings to life her art through the visual media,” Hall said in a recent interview. “Geoff Leighton is an incredible animator, and he takes still paintings or sculpture that she’s created and brings them to life. And it’s very playful and fun, just like Natasha is with the way that she brings attention to the causes that are dear to her.”
“Geoffrey and I were aware of the Maine Masters series of video portraits about Maine artists and were inspired to jump in and add to the catalogue by featuring a woman artist, an activist artist and a different style of filmmaking,” Clearfield said by email on Monday.
“We’re both interested in the intersection of form and content, so Natasha’s mix of humor and passion for change seemed like an exciting challenge to embody in the filmmaking style. Our goal was to capture her art and essence, not as a talking head, but with a sympathetic approach that combines animation and nontraditional documentary techniques.”
“When I saw this film, I knew Rutland audiences would really appreciate it and get inspired by the messages in it,” Hall said. “And the overall impact that they could be making through art activism.”
The film screening also includes an exhibit by some local Rutland area activist artists including Mary Crowley, Steve Halford and others. And the film also caters to an education curriculum, and the ways teachers can bring the film and its messages to students of all ages.
“Teachers can show this film and get their students motivated and inspired to (raise) community (awareness) and have those conversations through art,” Hall said.
“We need artists to help us come together and share our voices and build community around powerful issues concerning our roles in the world and our planet’s survival,” Mayers has said. “Compassion must be translated into action.”
