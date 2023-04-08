Two young Black men, Moses and Kitch, stand on a street corner, seemingly bound to it, yet hoping things will be different. In rapid-fire banter they pass the time, sharing fears and dreams, their eyes on a promised land that beckons beyond the corner. Amid extremes of tragedy and joy, they are hopeful and even playful. But they are two young Black men in America and dreams are easily derailed.

Moses and Kitch will be on stage in Montpelier as Lost Nation Theater presents Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s powerful play “Pass Over,” April 13-30 at Montpelier City Hall Art Center. The play features a cast of three and is directed by Taneisha Duggan. 

mgow@gmavt.net

