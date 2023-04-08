Two young Black men, Moses and Kitch, stand on a street corner, seemingly bound to it, yet hoping things will be different. In rapid-fire banter they pass the time, sharing fears and dreams, their eyes on a promised land that beckons beyond the corner. Amid extremes of tragedy and joy, they are hopeful and even playful. But they are two young Black men in America and dreams are easily derailed.
Moses and Kitch will be on stage in Montpelier as Lost Nation Theater presents Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s powerful play “Pass Over,” April 13-30 at Montpelier City Hall Art Center. The play features a cast of three and is directed by Taneisha Duggan.
“I love Antoinette Nwandu. I think she’s one of the most important playwrights of her generation,” said Duggan said. This project is really important because it helps us metabolize this moment that we are in,” said Duggan, noting that killing of Trayvon Martin and the subsequent killings of young Black men were catalysts for the work.
“What she offers us in the story is the chance for all of us who have attempted to step into the American dream to consider the sacrifices we have made, the losses we have had in pursuit of that dream,” said Duggan.
“Pass Over,” performed at the August Wilson Theatre in 2021, was the first play to open on Broadway as the pandemic shutdown eased. Here, it opens Lost Nation Theater’s first full main stage season since the pandemic.
The upcoming season at LNT brings a broad range of theatrical experiences: the drama of “Pass Over,” the large-cast musical “The Addams Family,” and two original works by Vermont playwrights, “My Mother’s Three Mothers” by Erin Galligan Baldwin and Jeanne Beckwith’s new comic-drama “Sam and Jim in Hell.”
“We are very honored to be able to bring ‘Pass Over’ to our community and to have the trust of these artists,” said Kathleen Keenan, LNT’s producing artistic director. “It’s very powerful and startling. It has incredible moments of joy and fun as well as the hard realities of white supremacy and racial injustice.”
Nwandu embarked on writing “Pass Over” in 2013, in the wake of Martin’s 2012 killing. For its foundation she drew from antithetical texts, the Biblical book “Exodus” and Samuel Beckett’s play “Waiting for Godot.” The Israelites’ freedom from slavery in Egypt and journey to the promised land in “Exodus” contrasts Vladimir and Estragon’s ceaseless waiting for the character who will never arrive.
Moses and Kitch speak in African American street vernacular, with rich rhythm and meter. Nwandu’s language soars as they traverse emotional extremes. Audiences should be aware that there is extensive profanity in the show and use of the n-word, primarily between the Black characters.
The world around them extends into their corner, with a white policeman, Ossifer, and a white stranger, Mister.
During the pandemic, Kim Bent, LNT’s president and founding artistic director, and Keenan saw a screen adaptation of a live performance of “Pass Over” that was directed by Spike Lee in 2018. Lee worked with Nwandu, filming a live performance of the show that was presented at Lincoln Center.
Bent and Keenan resolved to bring “Pass Over” to LNT. Lisa Gaye Dixon, who performed in LNT’s 2001 “Having Our Say” and is now chair of acting in the theater department at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, connected them to actors Brandon Burditt, who plays Moses, and Diji Kusamehe Mavuno, who plays Kitch.
Orlando Grant, now building his professional career in New York, has long LNT ties, all the way back to youth education programs. Grant plays the “Pass Over’s” two white characters — the policeman Ossifer and the stranger, Mister. Samuel Biondolillo, LNT’s lighting designer connected them with Duggan.
Duggan notes that the three members of the cast are incredibly smart young actors. “I think you’re going to find nuance in their work that’s really important for the play,” said Duggan.
“I think it’s important for readers to consider this their play. So often when theaters do shows that feel like ‘Black shows,’ audiences sort of look at it at a distance, with a sort of museum kind of quality to it. My invitation to audiences would be to look at this play as their neighborhood play, their own story, and not a story that is of somebody else or another space or another time or another person or another skin.
“Really, this is our story and we all have entrances into it that are unique and important and valuable if we’re going to move to that next place together,” said Duggan.
