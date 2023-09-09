Vermonters and beyond are familiar with the charming vignettes of Anne Taylor Davis’ “Anne Made” cards with the orange tabby Bud, the little black-and-white tuxedo cat Gabby, and a cast of other expressive and relatable canines and felines.
Now, in Davis’s recent work, she has reached out from the witty stories she tells in the 4½-inch-by-6-inch format of greeting cards to new acrylic paintings in larger formats, some really large, 42 inches by 38 inches. Her cats, dogs, pigs and others are there, and also “people stories” — people at the beach, dynamics at the dinner table.
Davis has been, “opening up and painting more seriously, paintings that don’t have to charm people when they see them on the card shelf,” she said during the opening reception of her solo exhibition at Highland Center or the Arts.
Davis’ “Wonderland” at The Gallery at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro opened in August and continues through Sept. 24. In this wonderful selection of the artist’s work, it is exciting to see where her recent explorations, astute observations and love of color are taking her and her viewers, and there is still plenty of charm.
“As a storyteller, Anne finds the peculiar in the ordinary, and imagines the dramatic inner lives of people — in their bodies at the beach, flying a kite, eating a Fudgesicle, tossing a ball or swimming laps. Or people at home, dogs with their people, people with their dogs,” said Maureen O’Connor Burgess, HCA gallery curator.
“In noticing the smallest things, the moments, she conveys life, I think at least in part, everyone’s life,” said Burgess.
Davis, who lives in Barre, has been painting animals for Anne Made, her greeting card line, for more than 20 years. Originally from Philadelphia, Davis went to art school there, studying fabric design and tapestry weaving.
With Anne Made cards, Davis’ cats and dogs stepped in, saying thanks, wishing speedy recoveries, bearing holiday greetings, speaking to heartfelt friendship with wonderfully expressive faces and gestures that speak volumes — sideways look, a tilted head, a paw pulling a ribbon. Her delightful picture books, “Bud and Gabby” and “No Dogs Allowed,” expand the narrative of her pair of feline friends, who are often the subjects of her cards.
Davis’s current subjects — beachgoers, park denizens, swimming fish, pets and farm animals — interact in compelling compositions. Her work, she explains in her artist’s statement come together through repeated revision.
“I enjoy looking at the world. I like watching people sitting around, cats doing whatever, dogs running through the grass, bodies at the beach and always animals,” Davis says.
She constantly keeps sketchbooks with journal entries about daily life.
“Some of these drawings become paintings — paintings that rarely resemble the drawings. The paintings always go in some other direction: A group of people becomes a lone sitter or a dog on a couch keeps getting his couch moved and reupholstered. I am inspired by life but I don’t work from life. I like to make things up,” Davis says.
“Every painting feels like an experiment in making an image I want to see.”
In “Brown Hat,” a svelte woman in a black bathing suit sits on a chair on the beach. With her face slightly turned down, the hat’s brim covers her eyes, but we see her bright red lips. Behind her, a man in blue shorts is catching or throwing a ball. One wonders about the connection between them, knowing that surely there is one.
In “Sarah’s Pack,” an exuberant menagerie of cats, dogs, a pair of bunnies, a turtle and a woman perhaps hanging from a trapeze, cavort through a black background — balancing balls, hanging from bars, leaping and sitting. It’s a painting, that Davis explained, that started with pairs of animals, but as she worked, the individuals took priority, and through layers of exploration, they prevailed.
In another beach setting, a brilliant blue well-populated scene, a sunbather floats on a pink raft. A pair of energetic dogs, one orange, one blue dog, bark at her, or perhaps their giddiness is for a ball about to be thrown. A woman in a blue bikini holding an ice-cream cone, casts her eye at a seagull who seems to be eyeing her treat. With the birds and people, dogs and water, all seems to be right in the world.
“Anne is an optimist. She paints a world that works or works out. ‘Wonderland’ and those who dwell there are OK,” said Burgess.