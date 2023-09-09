Vermonters and beyond are familiar with the charming vignettes of Anne Taylor Davis’ “Anne Made” cards with the orange tabby Bud, the little black-and-white tuxedo cat Gabby, and a cast of other expressive and relatable canines and felines.

Now, in Davis’s recent work, she has reached out from the witty stories she tells in the 4½-inch-by-6-inch format of greeting cards to new acrylic paintings in larger formats, some really large, 42 inches by 38 inches. Her cats, dogs, pigs and others are there, and also “people stories” — people at the beach, dynamics at the dinner table.

mgow@gmavt.net