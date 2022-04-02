Andy Warhol, called the “king of pop art,” is one of the most celebrated and recognizable artists of all time. However, until now the impact of his Catholic upbringing has been a less-known factor in his widely studied career.
Throughout his life, Warhol continued to practice his faith as a “closeted Catholic” while living unapologetically as an openly gay man. He accepted Catholicism, and perhaps more importantly, Catholicism seems to have accepted him. This, even though he was a “practicing” homosexual, having had a string of male lovers. Somehow the Church was silent regarding Warhol’s homosexuality.
The artist was born Andrew Warhola (1928-87) to a devout family who worshiped in the Byzantine Catholic tradition. He grew up attending weekly services with his mother Julia, who had immigrated to the United States with her husband from present-day Slovakia in the early 20th century. He grew up in the neighborhood of Ruska Dolina in Pittsburgh, a working-class immigrant enclave, where life revolved around the church.
Now, “Andy Warhol: Revelation,” at the Brooklyn Museum, explores the artist’s lifelong relationship with his faith that appeared frequently and overtly as part of his artistic activities. Presenting more than 100 works, the exhibition brings a fresh perspective to a canonical artist, exploring his career-long engagement with Catholic themes, as well as the tension between Warhol’s spiritual upbringing and his life as a gay man.
In an era, the 1950s and ’60s, that favored Abstract Expressionism, Warhol adopted a more accessible visual language, elevating mundane images from mass media to high art. In order to do so, he appropriated images, including Campbell’s tomato soup cans, Marilyn Monroe’s face, and Coca-Cola bottles, usually depicted in triplicate.
Warhol famously appropriated familiar images from consumer culture and mass media. For example, in “32 Campbell’s Soup Cans” (1962), the number of flavors the company offered then, one looking exactly like the other, were displayed together on shelves, like products in a grocery island.
A number of Warhol’s religious paintings and prints followed the same style as the secular ones. For example, in the “Revelation” show, “Crosses” (1981-82) follows the same composition style of his paintings and prints. Four cobalt crosses are slightly tilted to the left across and three down, all on black background. The result is “Warholian” and aesthetically pleasing, at least to those who enjoy his artwork.
Out of over 30 Madonnas painted by Raphael (Italian, 1483-1520), his “Sistine Madonna” (1513) is arguably his best known. It depicts Mary holding baby Jesus in the middle, and two biblical figures, one in each side. “Raphael Madonna — $6.99” (1985), Warhol’s version, includes a second Mary, laying down holding baby Jesus, underneath the original version of the artwork. At the very bottom of the painting, two enormously cute baby angels observe the picture above them, seemingly without a care in the world.
As a special treat, the curators of the show have included drawings by Andy Warhol’s mother, Julia Warhola (American, 1891-1972), including “Angel Holding Cross” that depicts a bird in flight, with its oversized wings, holding a cross. The inscription below the angel reads: “Andy Warhol’s Mother.”
There is still time to enjoy the show, as “Andy Warhol: Revelation,” is at the Brooklyn Museum through June 19.
