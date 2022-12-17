Barn Opera

Ambrose Cusick is Amahl and soprano Helen Lyons, Amahl’s mother, in the Barn Opera production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” Thursday and Friday at Salisbury Congregational Church.

 Courtesy Barn Opera

After announcing a new tradition in 2019, “Amahl and the Night Visitors” presented by Barn Opera is returning this year on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22 and 23, at Salisbury Congregational Church with the same production and principal cast, but with a new Amahl, Ambrose Cusick.

The 45-minute opera by Gian Carlo Menotti was the first opera specifically composed for television, commissioned by NBC and first performed live on Christmas Eve 1951 in New York City. It began by airing a shot of the painting “The Adoration of the Magi” by Hieronymus Bosch that hung in the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the time. It was the inspiration for the composition of the opera, which was then introduced by Menotti, who called it an opera for children.

janellefaignant@icloud.com

