Leading off with a special Valentine concert of love songs, Opera North presents its second annual series of virtual concerts and musical conversations, “Always ON Sunday,” at 2 p.m. Sundays Feb. 13-March 13.
As part of the yearlong celebration of its 40th anniversary, the 2022 programs showcase the creative forces behind Opera North’s 2022 Summerfest season in conversation with the company’s General Director Evans Haile, Artistic Director Louis Burkot and Resident Artists for the upcoming 2022 Summerfest season.
Feb. 13
“Valentine Concert of Love Songs”: From his New York City apartment, Haile curates a special virtual concert of love songs, joined by the casts of Opera North’s Summerfest 2022 productions of “Così fan tutte” and “La Traviata” — who create a musical love fest. As a special heartwarming gift, Opera North offers to send a Valentine greeting and the Valentine Concert link to someone special. To make the arrangements including the ticket purchase for this offer, email maria@operanorth.org.
Feb. 27
Directors’ Cut: Join Burkot for a lively conservation with “Così fan tutte” director Jennifer Williams and “La Traviata” director Andreas Hager, Resident Artist alums who are making their mark on the opera world. Williams is known for site-specific immersive productions, making her particularly sought-after during the pandemic. Hager returns to Opera North this summer, after directing the company’s highly-acclaimed 2018 production of “La Belle Hélène.”
March 6
The Coach’s Corner: Mezzo-soprano Cloe SanAntonio joins the Opera North company of Resident Artists this summer as Dorabella in “Così fan tutte.” She joins Burkot, an acclaimed vocal coach, and pianist Noriko Yasuda to explore the vocal and dramatic challenges of one of Mozart’s most famous, and conflicted, heroines.
March 13
Virtual Chocolate Tasting: Explore small-batch craft chocolate collections from four renowned chocolate makers. Join Anya Zelfond, craft chocolate educator and founder of Gourmet Boutique, to sample award-winning chocolatiers celebrated for their creative flavor combinations as well as the social impact their work has on the lives of cacao farmers and chocolate communities around the world. Your tickets ($60 per Zoom link) includes four craft chocolate bars, custom-curated for the event.
Tickets are $20 for each event, except $60 for March 13; $100 for all four; go online to operanorth.org
