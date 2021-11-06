When Lost Nation Theater presents “All Together Now!” next weekend, its first full production since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it joins a global effort to bring back theater to audiences around the world.
“Music Theatre International, one of the largest royalty houses for musicals, has made a menu of hit musical songs available free to the world’s theaters,” explained Kathleen Keenan, Lost Nation’s producing artistic director.
The live musical revue, featuring Lost Nation veteran hoofers and newcomers, will be performed on the nation’s home stage at City Hall Arts Center in Montpelier Nov. 12-14. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday. Proof of vaccination, masks and social distancing are required for admission, and live-streaming will be available.
Featured are songs from “Into the Woods,” “Ragtime,” “Rent,” “Waitress,” “Mamma Mia,” “Company” and more, from the jazzy Andrews Sisters medleys of Bobby’s raving girlfriends to less known and more recent theatrical songs by Jason Robert Brown.
“‘All Together Now!’ is about bringing people back to the theater, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians,” says Drew Cohen, MTI’s president and CEO. “The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration, and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theater.”
“They went to their stable of artists and said, what will you make royalty rental free for theaters around the world to do this weekend?” Keenan said. “Then they put together the program in such a way that we had options for customization.
There are 15 songs — sometimes you have two choices, sometimes three choices. This weekend, Nov. 12-14, we can perform it for as many people as we want with no royalties to pay — which ordinarily would be about $5,000.”
“They want to get people back into the theater — they don’t stay in business if we’re not in business,” she said.
With “All Together Now!” Lost Nation returns to the stage with a fully staged multi-performer production inside the theater for the first time in two years.”
“It seemed like a good easing into full productions,” Keenan said. “We’re getting to bring back some favorite pals and meet new people.”
Patrick Wickliffe, music director of Lost Nation’s 2019 production of “Cabaret,” returns in the same role. On-stage performers are AnnaMaria DiPietropaolo, Léonie Fournier, Jessica Goodlin, William Pelton, David Ruffin, Katie Shults and Shanda Williams.
DiPietropaolo, a professional dancer, teaches in the company’s youth education programs. Fournier, a teen dancer-actor and product of Lost Nation’s education programs, makes her main stage debut. Goodlin, who moved to the area in 2019 is a board member and has a bachelor’s degree in theater.
Ruffin, a former professional actor elsewhere, recently relocated to Montpelier. Williams was just in this year’s “As You Like It” playing Amiens, and sings in the Montpelier Gospel Choir.
Pelton, a long-term Lost Nation veteran, is going to sing falsetto with two women in “You Could Drive a Person Crazy” from Sondheim’s “Company.” Shults, who was in “Pride and Prejudice,” is an actor-singer-dancer-choreographer based in New York, also is choreographing this show.
The staging by Kim Bent, founding artistic director, is going to be simple — and effective.
“We’re going to repurpose an old set that we have on hand, and hopefully have a pleasing environment,” he said. “Sam Biondolillo is doing the lighting. That’s going to go a long way in theatricalizing it. Sam’s really great.”
Cora Fauser returns to create the costumes, while Andrew Vachon, another veteran, is sound designer.
As a musical revue, there is no through-line.
“The connection is that we go on this journey through the choice of shows where you’re hitting all the moments we’ve all had during the pandemic,” Keenan said.
“I think they wanted to make this resonate with the times with their song choices,” Bent said.
“We’re focusing on hope,” Keenan said.
Cast member Williams summed it up: “We want to bring some joy!”
