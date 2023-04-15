Classical music isn’t usually associated with a wild time, but this coming weekend might be described as wild with classical music in central Vermont with three of Vermont’s finest ensembles performing a short distance from each other.

Vermont Virtuosi — flutist Laurel Ann Maurer and composer David Gunn — are returning to the concert stage, in Montpelier and Waterbury, after a nearly three-year COVID hiatus with a new work by Gunn. The Cerutti-Reid Duo — pianist Alison Cerutti and violist Elizabeth Reid — is bringing to Vermont the premiere of a new work written for them. The Champlain Trio — pianist Hiromi Fukuda, violinist Letitia Quante and cellist Emily Tauble — is returning to the Plainfield Opera House with “Brilliant Colors,” including the great Ravel trio.

