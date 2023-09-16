When Tajlei Levis first read “A Time to Be Born,” Dawn Powell’s 1942 novel, some 20 years ago, she had an immediate visceral reaction — “This is a musical!”
“The characters were just so visual and theatrical and funny, and it felt so contemporary in the plot of celebrity authors,” explains the Manchester-New York playwright. “It was the ‘reality show’ kind of journalism — the scheming, the society. Even though it was the ’40s, it spoke to me so urgently that I felt that it was a show that I had to write.”
In fact, joined by her longtime collaborator, composer John Mercurio, she did. The 1940s musical comedy worked its way all the way up to a successful premiere in New York. Seventeen years later, it’s time to take another look at this largely undiscovered show.
Manchester’s Wilburton Inn will present “A Time to Be Born: A 1940s Musical,” book and lyrics by Levis, music by Mercurio, in a public concert staged reading at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Cocktails and snacks will be available.
The staged reading be in the pavilion tent of the Wilburton, the Levis’ family business, with a largely professional cast directed by Eric Peterson, founder and former artistic director of Bennington’s Oldcastle Theatre.
“It’s a reading so it will be script-in-hand some, some at music stands, with some movement — but it’s not a production — but fully sully sung,” Levis said by phone.
After its 2006 world premiere at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in Greenwich Village, Jason Zinoman wrote in his New York Times review:
“‘A Time to Be Born: A 1940s Musical’ — an elegant adaptation of the Dawn Powell novel by Tajlei Levis, a niece of Wendy Wasserstein — has a style and sticks to it. Set in fashion magazine offices and cocktail parties in World War II-era New York, the musical, full of catty wit and jitterbugging, irreverently juxtaposes the seriousness of the issues of the day with the superficiality of the New York scene embodied by Amanda, a small-town girl who married her way to the top. Ms. Powell’s novel is based on the life of Clare Booth Luce. John Mercurio’s jazzy score and catchy songs make the time zip by.”
This was Levis’ first musical, and the impending 2002 Dawn Powell festival in New York proved the all-important catalyst.
“I had maybe written an outline and, I said, we’re going to do this show in the festival — and we did,” Levis said. “We pulled it together. We finished the first act and people loved it — and then we wrote the rest of it.”
Levis and Mercurio continued refining the piece, presenting it at other festivals and readings. Then it was accepted into the 10th annual New York International Fringe Festival in 2006, and premiered at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
“That was very special because my aunt, (Tony Award-winning playwright) Wendy Wasserstein, had a star outside, so it was like visiting her every time we went into the theater,” Levis said. “As part of the Fringe Festival, we had a full production. It was reviewed and people loved it.”
The Algonquin Hotel even requested a production for its famed Oak Room, but the musical’s large cast precluded the possibility in such a small room.
“So they commissioned us to write a show, our Edith Wharton musical, ‘Glimpses of the Moon,’ which played every night there for two years, and went on to a life of its own,” Levis said.
In fact, it is the size of the production with its cast of 12 that has impeded further productions, but Levis feels that the musical is timely now and ripe for a renewed future.
“Since I had my wedding tent at the Wilburton Inn, which is my theater mid-week, I thought this was the time,” she said. “I was listening to the opening number, and it spoke to our time. The world was on edge, there’s a war on in Europe. Are we going to fight, or are we going to stay safe on our shores? Do we just worry about our own self-interest? Do we dress in fashions and fight this war of popularity?”
Levis is hoping this performance will invite further development.
“I would love to do that in Vermont, either in a professional theater, or a community theater. If somebody wants to take it further afield, that would be OK, too,” Levis said. “I hope people will discover the show, discover the book, learn more about Dawn Powell.”
That development will could lead a full production — or productions.
“Hopefully, be licensed and done all over because I think this is a great show for schools, communities, professional theaters,” Levis said. “It has a cast where even the smaller roles are juicy and fun. It’s a romantic funny show. And although the themes are serious, it’s a comedy.”
During Levis’ cabaret this summer at the Wilburton, she got to know the community theater crowd and all the local talent.
“It’s nice to develop something here in Vermont, get to know the homegrown talent. The Dorset Players people and everybody else have been so helpful,” she said. “I grew up going to the theater in Vermont. Yes, Broadway, but it was really Dorset shows and Weston musicals that inspired me.”
And, of course, for Levis, theater is in her blood.
“It’s in honor of my mother, the creative force,” Levis said. “She took us to the theater and directed our shows in the living room that my sister and I would put on at our house for fun. … and that’s just continued.”