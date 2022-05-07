After 26 years as the director of the Montpelier Community Gospel Choir John Harrison is stepping down in May.
What began for Harrison, then a student at Johnson State college in 1994 as a student activity, eventually led to his expansion of the chorus from a college-based group to a well-respected and enthusiastically community supported choir.
Harrison, a New Jersey native, grew up singing choral music, but not gospel.
“I loved singing in a choir, being in harmony with 20 to 30 people,” he said. “A choir has a big role to play in the church, its ritual, but you are still a performer. I like performing and singing for people.”
The Johnson State College (now Northern Vermont University-Johnson) chorus began in 1994 under the direction of jazz pianist and music professor Andy Shapiro.
“I was just a singer in the choir when he asked me to direct some songs,” said Harrison who was studying toward a saxophone performance degree in the external degree program. “I had never directed a choir, but there is nothing like on-the-job training.”
Sadly, Shapiro was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in 1996, and Harrison became the choir’s director.
A Plainfield resident, Harrison, said he had much to learn when he took over as director.
“It took me a lot of years. I was a musician and singer but didn’t have training as a choir leader,” he said.
In Harrison’s favor was the fact that he could read music and had taken some music arranging classes. With no cultural background in gospel music, and few resources for learning this musical form in northern New England, Harrison said his early years were spent “learning on the fly and learning by the seat of my pants.”
Gradually Harrison began to build relationships with others who taught gospel music. Several African American teachers helped him with both repertoire and a better understanding of the culture. Harrison credits Dr. Kathy Bullock of Berea College in Kentucky as a mentor.
“She helped me (because gospel) is her direct cultural inheritance,” he said of her African American heritage. “(She helped) me to be true to the culture as a white Episcopalian.”
Others in the African American gospel choir community “were incredibly helpful and encouraging for me as I did this.”
As Harrison explained, he had to overcome “a dissonance in that a white person was leading a gospel choir.” He also worked with Dr. Bullock in East Montpelier’s Village Harmony setting. “She worked with them, and I was able to learn by watching her teach, and our conversations.”
Dr. Dexter Criss, who directs a gospel choir at Plattsburg (New York) State College, was another mentor.
“He and I have had a longstanding relationship,” Harrison said. “He was super-supportive and encouraging.”
Harrison said his directing a gospel choir posed a constant learning curve about Black history and gospel.
“I can’t learn what it’s like to be a Black person in America. It’s not possible,” he said.
The early days of his leading the choir found him “feeling I was in a cultural vacuum. I was trying to learn from books. There weren’t a lot of resources, books, not much on the Internet. The pickings were slim for self-education.”
Harrison also faced the problem of not having many African American leaders in the whitest state in America. I had to find recordings I liked and then teach them.”
Gospel music is syncopated and this was difficult for “people who didn’t grow up exposed to it. It’s not classical singing, it’s a different way to use your voice.”
Harrison had to teach many in the choir how to “use their voice in a healthy style that doesn’t hurt the voice.”
The choir has been popular.
“We’ve never had trouble getting enough people,” said Harrison. He admitted that “the pandemic was a big challenge. We had a core group that kept it together.”
Choir numbers have remained 50 to 60 singers for a decade. Currently there are fewer members “because of the pandemic.” Yet the choir remains strong.
“We’ve never really had to drum up more people. It’s not like bigger is necessarily better,” he explained.
Vermont, due to the small African American population, might not be a popular place for gospel music but Harrison said “we don’t exist in a cultural vacuum. We can’t help being influenced and drawn to them (African Americans).
“It’s a key — imitation is a first stop, but you don’t want to stop there, you have to learn about the culture and bring yourself to it and your own background,” Harrison said. “Hopefully we are trying to bring what we have to the music. The goal is to try and integrate the influences into who we are. We are always changing as a group.”
For Harrison that is not an issue.
“On a personal level, it’s honoring the tradition and being in it. It’s an expression of my musical experience and spiritual experience, but not my cultural experience. But it’s part of the story of race in America.”
Leaving the Gospel Choir doesn’t mean Harrison is leaving music.
“I’m not retiring, I’m stepping down as artistic director, I want the freedom to do other musical endeavors.”
He continues to direct the Rock Choir in Barre. And he’s also exploring other vocal styles.
“I may start another a capella group to sing new music and I’m doing more voice teaching, and I’m playing cello.”
Age is also a factor in his decision. “Directing the choir takes a lot of energy. We need somebody who is younger to bring more energy and new inspiration to move the choir forward.”
The new choir director, Verdis LeVar Robinson, is a ministerial intern at the Universalist Church in Montpelier and has been a member of the choir this season. He will direct one song at the upcoming concerts and take over directing next fall.
