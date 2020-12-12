East Montpelier raconteur Willem Lange has been delivering his reading of Charles Dickens’ beloved “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” every year since 1975. For those 45 years, he has performed the version Dickens presented in public readings some 127 times including in the United States.
“Dickens had the gift of finding the sensitive spot in each of us — rather like scratching a puppy in a particular place and making it wave a hind leg,” Lange said. “I love the moment in the story when Scrooge, emerging from the horror of seeing his plundered corpse in his own bedroom, wakes to the joy of his new-born self, tries tentatively to laugh, and the amused audience laughs along with him.”
Lost Nation Theater will present Lange’s telling of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, live-streamed from Montpelier City Hall Arts Center. An online after-party follows the staged production.
Lost Nation will share its broadcast with St. Thomas’ Church in Hanover, New Hampshire, where the readings originated. And proceeds benefit The Haven, a nonprofit tackling hunger and homelessness in the Upper Valley.
“We really wanted to do something that we felt we were in the theater,” explained Kathleen Keenan, Lost Nation Theater’s producing artistic director, reflecting on the COVID-19 restrictions.
“When we first booked Willem, we thought maybe we could have an audience,” she said, “But we’re dong all we can to make it feel live — to make the audience feel like they’re there with Willem in the theater.”
Dickens’ novella “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story,” first published in 1843, recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge one Christmas Eve. The elderly miser meets the ghost of his late business partner Jacob Marley, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future who compel him to see the man he has been, is and will become.
Immediately successful upon publication, the tale has been a Christmas tradition for nearly 200 years, with translations into more than 40 languages and countless film, musical and stage adaptations. Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim are almost as ubiquitous during the holidays as Santa Claus.
Lange first heard the version he performs — Dickens’ prompter script version used during his 1867-68 tour of America — in 1953. A college professor of Lange’s, Dr. Lean, as an undergraduate in 1903, found the prompter script in a used bookstore in Boston and started performing it.
By the time Lange heard him, Lean was already “nearing the end of his string, and I remember thinking, ‘Who’s going to take over when he’s gone?” Lange said.
After mulling it over for decades, Lange took the plunge.
“In 1975, I sat down with my typewriter and an LP recording of Professor Lean’s performance, and typed out the script,” Lange said. “That took some patience! My wife and I invited friends over; I borrowed a set of tails, and we held the first session in our living room.”
Two years later, even multiple home performances couldn’t accommodate everyone who wanted to see it. So Lange moved the reading to a local church, St. Thomas’ in Hanover, and a holiday tradition was born.
“This year, Willem didn’t know whether he was going to be able to do the show live at the church like he had done for so many years,” Kim Bent, Lost Nation’s founding artistic director, said. “As things got worse and worse (with the COVD-19 spread), it really became clear that he wasn’t going to be able to do it live there, so this became a really great alternative — and keeps up his 45-year run.”
Lange has had a multifaceted career. From 1968 to 1972, he directed the Dartmouth Outward Bound Center. From 1972 until “retirement” in 2007, he was a building and remodeling contractor in Hanover.
After 40 years in New Hampshire, Lange and his wife Ida moved to East Montpelier in 2007. (Following two years of declining health, Ida died in 2018.)
In 1981, Lange began writing a weekly column, “A Yankee Notebook,” which appears in several New England newspapers, including The Times Argus/Rutland Herald Weekender. He’s a commentator for Vermont Public Radio and Vermont and New Hampshire Public Television.
Lange has published nine books and several recordings, and won an Emmy Award as host of New Hampshire Television’s “Windows to the Wild.” Lange has even performed in legitimate professional theater, for Burlington’s Vermont Stage, as the Stage Manager in Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” directed Mark Nash.
“It’s inspiring to have this opportunity to work with Willem, one of New England’s most loved raconteurs, and support him in bringing his inimitable storytelling instincts to Dickens’ iconic tale,” Bent said.
Lost Nation’s production will be much more than a Zoom experience. To enhance Lange’s storytelling, scenic elements were created by Bent, with lighting by Samuel Biondolillo. Dominic Spillane’s Theater Engine and Matthew Binginot Creations are responsible for the filming and the live-streaming.
“It’s going to have multiple cameras so it will feel like you’re in the space,” Keenan said. “Of course, we had originally imagined that we would be doing it for an invited live audience — socially distanced and masked. But COVID got really out of hand.”
As for Lange, he has every intention of continuing his soon to be 46-year run. “I do love this story, and hope only for a few more years to share it with my friends on cold, dark winter evenings still to come.”
