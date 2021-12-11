From the December day in 1843 when parsimonious Ebenezer Scrooge first growled “Bah Humbug!” to his nephew Fred’s cheery Christmas greeting, Charles Dickens’ tale of ghostly Christmas Eve visitations and the cranky miser’s change of heart has been a holiday favorite.
Dickens’ story has had hundreds of adaptations on stage and in film — from a 1901 British short silent movie to a 2020 dance drama, musical versions, Muppets and Mickey Mouse animations among them. But the closest to Dickens’ original is, well, Dickens’ own script.
On Friday, Lost Nation Theater will present acclaimed storyteller and writer Willem Lange reading Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story.” From a cozy Victorian parlor set in Lost Nation’s Montpelier City Hall Arts Center theater, Lange will perform before a live audience and with streaming available to audiences at home.
Friday’s production continues Lange’s 47-year tradition of reading Dickens’ classic. Lange performs the version Dickens himself condensed and performed before rapturous crowds on his 1867 American tour.
“Dickens had the gift of finding the sensitive spot in each of us — like scratching a puppy in a particular place and making it wave a hind leg,” Lange explained.
Ebeneezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley, life-changing ghosts and Victorians are all there, coming to life in Dickens’ words and with Lange’s genius for voices, characters and narration.
“It’s so pure, it’s just the essential storytelling. One voice interpreting the nuances and dynamics of the story,” Kim Bent, Lost Nation’s founding artistic director, said. “Willem is the perfect person to do this particular story. His persona is so right for it. It’s a perfect marriage of the actor and the material.”
Dicken’s script, Bent noted, is pared down from the full novella, and, “The arc of it is really beautifully shaped.”
Originally titled, “A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas,” Dickens’ novella was published Dec. 19, 1843. An instant hit, the first edition sold out by Christmas. It has never been out of print since.
Through the story, as the ghost of Scrooge’s deceased partner Jacob Marley warns, Scrooge is visited by spirits — Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. In his time travel with them, Scrooge sees moments in his own life — including poignant and callous ones —as well scenes of people around him, souls he has barely noticed in his self-absorption. The revelatory tour works its magic and the uncharitable curmudgeon emerges a changed man.
Poverty, especially child poverty, was of particular concern to Dickens. The spirit of giving and caring for those in need is central to his tale of Scrooge’s redemption.
In the early 1850s, Dickens began performing public readings of “A Christmas Carol.” He had a deep love of theater — he performed in amateur productions and wrote several plays. When he turned to presenting his readings, and editing his work for them, he brought a theatricality to them.
Condensing “A Christmas Carol” for performance, he had an eye toward connecting with audiences using a mix of narration and dialogue. He triumphed, performing it 127 times including in 1870, the year he died.
Lange has presented his public readings of “A Christmas Carol” since 1975, but his connection to this version of the tale goes back much further.
Studying at the College of Wooster in Ohio in the 1950s, Lange heard Professor Delbert Lean’s annual legendary reading of “A Christmas Carol.”
Back in 1903, while Lean was still a Harvard graduate student, in a used bookstore, he came across a copy of a prompter’s script of the story from Dickens’ American tour. Lean bought it and through following decades, he performed the tale every year.
“I first heard him in 1953, near the end of his string, when he’d already been emeritus for years, and remember thinking, ‘Who’s going to take over when he’s gone?’” Lange recalled. “I thought about it for decades; and finally in 1975, when I was 40 and living in Hanover (New Hampshire), sat down with my typewriter and an LP recording of Professor Lean’s performance, and typed out the script. That took some patience.”
Lange soon moved his annual reading out of his home to a Hanover church, and has performed for every year since, donating proceeds to Upper Valley Haven, that provides shelter and food support for those in need.
Lange is donating his portion of proceeds of the LNT production to The Haven, and LNT is also donating a portion of proceeds to Trinity Church Food Pantry and The Good Samaritan.
Early in “A Christmas Carol,” Scrooge’s nephew wishes him a merry Christmas. Beyond his “Bah humbug!” Scrooge dismisses the holiday.
Undeterred, Scrooge’s nephew Fred notes, that the holiday is, “a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time; the only time I know of in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys.”
