A solitary life may have been sufficient for Ebeneezer Scrooge prior to his life-changing Christmas Eve visitations, but 2020’s solitude and physical distancing have been challenging for a lot of us, including community theaters.
In-person rehearsals, set building and the exciting dynamic of performing on stage before live audiences has been suspended and missed — by the folks who put on plays as well as those who go to see them.
Valley Players, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, decided not to just wait for this strange time to pass but to develop new experiences for its actors and audiences, launching its “Theater in Your Home” series.
Next weekend the community theater will present three live staged reading performances of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” on Zoom. Each of the three weekend nights, the cast of 25 actors will be online, costumed and with virtual background scenery, bringing Dickens’ timeless and relevant tale to audiences.
“‘A Christmas Carol’ is a show that speaks to everybody — it’s about redemption and getting a second chance, about seeing how others see us and how we affect other people. It’s a great choice during this pandemic and a great choice to have this communal experience,” explained director Ruth Ann Pattee.
This Zoom production of “A Christmas Carol” and the other shows of “Theater in Your Home” grew out of an informal play-reading group that started last spring. A Valley Players cast was rehearsing “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” the fourth production in their 40th-anniversary celebration series, when COVID-19 brought everything to a halt. The set, in fact is still in place on the theater’s stage.
By late April, “We needed to do something, just to keep our sanity,” recalled Pattee, so a group of Valley Players regulars started meeting on Zoom to read plays together.
In the summer, Pattee worked with Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theater’s online festival of short plays. Their productions featured online techniques including bringing in music and introductory text and remarks with PowerPoint.
“It was a catalyst for me to want to do more with the play readings,” Pattee said, noting that the Valley Players’ community was eager to try new approaches.
“People want to but can’t get out and perform. It’s important to keep going for your own mental health as a creative person,” Pattee said.
Through Zoom, Pattee noted, actors could come together for rehearsals and perform live with audiences in their homes.
Technology allows the actors to see their individual scripts on their home screens like Teleprompters, not visible to audience members, offering a natural posture and demeanor. Actors transition in and out of their scenes, so as Scrooge travels from his bed to Christmas’s past, present and future, the audience goes along with him.
This online live Zoom reading has a charming connection to the early days of “A Christmas Carol,” published just before Christmas 1843. Almost to the end of his life in 1870, Dickens frequently performed live readings of it in front of audiences.
Presenting the show live is important to Pattee and the cast.
“I love the thrill of live theater. When you’re in a play in front of a live audience anything can happen — scenery can fall over, people may make mistakes. Conversely, wonderful things happen. You have this communication with your fellow actors and the audience. If it’s a comedy and the audience is laughing, it feels so good,” Pattee said.
“Doing these shows live, you get that feeling that you are still communicating with your audience as it happens,” Pattee said.
“In fact, in our first ‘Pygmalion’ show, as actors came on Zoom before we let the audience in, everybody was kind of nervous. You know people are watching and you want to do a really good performance and move them,” Pattee said.
Thus far in the “Theater at Home” series, Valley Players have presented George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” as a staged reading and David John Preece’s “Unicorn from the Stars,” winner of the 2020 Valley Players Playwrights Award, filmed on stage. Videos of both are on the company’s website.
Two staged-reading shows are planned for early 2021: “A Life Altering Event” by Jeanne Beckwith in January and Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Ernest” in February.
“We are going forward with challenging ourselves and doing something new,” Pattee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.