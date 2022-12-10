Lost Nation
Buy Now

Willem Lange returns to Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater for the third year to perform “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” in Montpelier City Hall Arts Center on Friday.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff file photo

It might be the closest thing to having Charles Dickens himself tell us the story.

In a recent interview with writer, TV host and Emmy Award-winner Willem Lange about his impending performance of “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” Lange suddenly breaks into character, not just reciting some of the classic story’s lines, but making them snap like a crackling fire, offering a glimpse into the tradition he’s upheld for almost 50 years.

janellefaignant@icloud.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.