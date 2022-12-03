Since he was a kid, Seamus Egan has loved soundtracks. “It was always the thing I responded to in films,” he said. “I had this reservoir of references built up from watching loads of movies with the idea of: what would I do here.”
A multi-instrumentalist and renowned artist in traditional Irish music, Egan was a teen prodigy, winning four All-Ireland Championships on four different instruments by the age of 14. He later founded the Irish-American band Solas, and continues to work as one of the leading composers of the tradition, helping define the sound of Irish music today.
As a composer, Egan wrote the soundtrack for the award-winning 1995 Edward Burns film “The Brothers McMullen,” co-wrote Sarah McLachlan’s hit, “I Will Remember You,” and has scored numerous documentaries and indie films since.
And you could say his new album is a soundtrack for a season. “Good Winter” from the Seamus Egan Project comes out Dec. 16, but you can hear songs from it, plus a variety of Egan’s music and holiday favorites, in “A Celtic Christmas Unplugged,” Sunday, Dec. 4, in two shows, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Barn Opera in Brandon.
Egan said his songwriting process can vary across platforms, and for soundtracks: “I find that I need to just keep watching (a film) over and over again, and I’ll start playing mindlessly and suddenly something happens. You get into the tempo of what it is that you’re seeing. Much like if you’re walking down the street and you start humming you generally end up humming at the same tempo that you’re walking.
“You’re feeling that movement and the flow of it, where there (are) gaps in the energy of it, and you’re letting that wash over you and you hit record and grab fragments and start piecing things together. You start to get a sense of the rhythm of something and then I feel like I can move it forward, but it takes a while of just sort of staring at it.”
In 2018, Egan began touring solo, featuring friends and musical guests, and making music as the Seamus Egan Project, with composition that came from Egan’s love of other genres like jazz, classical, bluegrass and rock.
What’s really amazing is that he never went to school for any of it. “Just learning on the job,” he said in a recent phone interview. He did all of this unable to read sheet music, playing by ear, and thinking of it as a universal language. The music he produced reflected rich compositions and arrangements immersed in the textures and sounds of Celtic music.
When he recently came across Barn Opera on the internet while looking for a place for the band to shoot a video, “We (said) this would be a great place for a Christmas show,” he said.
“We’re going to do it completely acoustic, an unplugged intimate show,” Egan said. “We’ll be doing Christmas songs people will know and stuff from Ireland and Scotland and Wales, the Celtic world’s contribution to the Christmas season.”
“Some of the classics,” he added, “but some of the more obscure ones as well, and also some (new) material (from) the album that’s coming out in December. (It’s) about the winter season that isn’t specific to the holiday, but it’s more about the things that the time of year might make us feel.”
“We’re really looking forward to playing some of this music that comes from a bit of the background that I’m from, Ireland and the Celtic world, and let people hit pause on their daily lives for 90 minutes, give everyone a bit of a nice respite,” Egan said. “We never really do shows without amplification so even though we’re playing acoustic instruments, there’s a natural dynamic that that will create that could be quite magic.”
janellefaignant @icloud.com
