It’s been 30 years since the debut of the New World Festival in Randolph and this year’s lineup of performers is especially strong. The festival, a celebration of Celtic, Quebecois and New England music, has been a hit since its first year with its many performances presented in a very compact area of Randolph, its high-quality performance spaces, with its diverse music and other entertainment activities.

This year is no exception. From noon until midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, the area encompassing the Chandler Center for the Arts and nearby Bethany Church is filled with festival goers. There is a continuous list of performances, a fine and diverse food tent, a dance tent, workshop areas, children’s entertainment and street performances to keep the crowd, which averages some 2000, happy.

