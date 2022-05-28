A bite of the Big Apple’s comedy circuit is coming to Vermont.
The Big Apple Comedy Series presented by Town Hall Theater and produced by Vermont-bred New York City comedian Tina Friml will be at Middlebury’s American Flatbread’s Pavillion for a three-part series beginning June 10. The new series features an all-star lineup of New York City comedians curated by Friml, who grew up in Middlebury.
“Growing up in Middlebury and having done shows there, I was compiling comics that I really thought would be appreciated in Middlebury, but also bring a little bit of the authentic New York scene to Middlebury,” Friml said by phone recently.
Friml holds a 2019 readers’ choice award in Seven Days’ for “best standup comic” and was crowned the 2018 winner of Vermont’s Funniest Comedian at the Vermont Comedy Club, where she got her start. She’s been featured on The Drew Barrymore Show’s “Bananamores,” as well as HBO’s Women in Comedy Festival.
Friml’s cheery demeanor, delivering everyday observations, makes up her eccentric and lovable style, taking on topics from her own physical disability due to cerebral palsy to online dating.
“Tina is a comedian we’ve worked with in the past who grew up in Middlebury but has gone on to become this New York comic,” Town Hall Executive Director Lisa Mitchell said on Monday. “We (did) a show with her under a tent last year where she brought Vermont comics and it sold out. So we decided to make it a series this summer, and it was really Tina’s idea to call on her comedian friends from New York and bring them up for the series.”
Friml says her own stand-up career happened “completely accidentally.”
“I became a big fan of comedy in college,” she said. “It was in part because of a festival in Montreal, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious stand-up comedy festivals in the world, and it just so happens to be just north of us (in Vermont). And that really sparked the idea of comedy, discovering the variety of comedy.”
“And then going into it, I had been a fan of comedy for about a year, and on a whim I decided to take a stand-up class at the Vermont Comedy Club. It became clear pretty quickly that it was the kind of thing I was meant to do,” Friml said said. “It came easily and momentum came easily. And so about a year into doing comedy as a hobby the thought began to really come up that, this is going so well, I’m starting to think I could maybe try pursuing a career out of this.”
“And, you know, that question is still up in the air,” she joked, “but now that I’m here in New York and things are going great, I’m very lucky to have found my thing.”
Developing her style came through a process Friml said was somewhat different from that of her friends pursuing stand-up.
“A lot of my friends will sit down in cafés and write but I’m the opposite,” Friml said. “I find that I just live my life and I always have this internal monologue going. So, a lot of my jokes or the beginnings of jokes will be things that pop into my head walking down the street, or in my car, or in a conversation, and I’ll write them down and then bring them on stage to an open mic and try to expand the idea.”
“Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn’t,” she admitted. “I try putting it down in writing but most of the time nothing great comes from trying to force myself.”
“I’ve heard that it does (get easier) but I’m five years into comedy and still find: no,” she said. “What is easier is I guess my intuition of knowing if a thought has legs, if it could have potential to turn into something other people would find funny. You have to go to an open mic just to see if other people can relate to it or know what you’re even talking about.
“So, basically coming up with jokes is still not necessarily easy for me after five years, but definitely the intuition and the process has become a bit smoother,” Friml said.
She says in the three-part comedy series each show will feature totally different styles of comedians so audiences will get a real taste of what the comedy scene in New York is like, and Mitchell says it’s possible the series could become an annual event.
“I hope it will,” Mitchell said. “We’re really excited about this American Flatbread Pavilion, which has great potential for smaller events. It easily seats 100 people and our thought is to continue to produce events like this.”
On June 10, Friml will be joined by Tocarra Mallard, a comedian and staff writer on The Problem with Jon Stewart; Emil Wakim, selected as “Best of the Fest” at 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival; and Zack Signore who produces his own show Hard Candy and hosts L’Podcast.
On July 29, the lineup includes Jeff Scheen, a self-described “wonderful weirdo”; Gabe Pacheco a “leftie Latino” and Sirus XM star; and Nonye Brown-West, a Nigerian-American comedian who has performed at New York’s Comedy Cellar, as well as on NPR, PBS, ABC, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Plus, more to come on Aug. 12.
“(These) comics are very smart writers and great performers,” said Friml, who chose them based on “a wide variety of different energy levels and different humor from all across the board, that I think capture what the New York scene is all about.”
janellefaignant @gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.