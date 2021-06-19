Four rooms in Rutland’s Chaffee Art Center are filled with its latest exhibit, “4 Strong Women,” which is up until July 23. A rollercoaster of shapes and colors in the front gallery, a neon garden of flowers in full bloom in another, scenes of people living happy moments are the piano room, and an origami jungle alongside a series of large layered prints are in the fourth.
The work is by four local artists each with their own theme: “Impermanence” by Carolyn Shattuck, “Back to the Garden” by Sandy Mayo, “Respite” by Christine Holzschuh and “Unfolding Thoughts (The Unfolding Line)” by Mary Fran Lloyd.
The bright and contrasting pieces in Lloyd’s room fit together like a puzzle both as a whole collection and within each piece. She says her art is her version and her vision of how she sees life. Abstract realism is her tool to convey true feelings.
Lloyd’s exhibit, “Unfolding Thoughts (The Unfolding Line),” is mostly pen and ink line drawings, in which the unfolding lines and vivid color create an emotion and a story in each painting — with titles like “Sorrow,” “Loss” and “Dancing in the Sunset.”
Pallet knives, a brayer, and an old iron are some of Shattuck’s tools and they are represented in her show — a complex arrangement of overlapping objects on paper, some portrayed in a “deconstructed space.”
“It’s about impermanence,” she explained. “Things come and go.”
In some you can see intricate lines drawn in drypoint, which she has a library of and saved for years to reuse in different contexts. In other pieces she mixed up paint and scraped it into grooves before wiping it away.
“Then I print it. That’s the result.” It really just sounds like fun, and Shattuck laughed in agreement saying, “I don’t have a rule. The only rule is: It works for me.”
Shattuck’s exhibit includes a unique piece called a flexagon, and samples of her book art — an origami jungle inspired by the many safaris she’s taken. On one she learned that a zebra’s line of defense is to run in a pattern that blends it with others. She created a wheel you can turn to mimic the pattern.
Holzschuh said the inspiration for her paintings was what makes her happy. She’s been painting for over a decade, and early this year, she was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, changing her life significantly. Sustaining concentration and energy for long periods of time is now a challenge, but she found a way to work with the limitations.
“I’ve been doing quick watercolor sketches, which is not my usual thing, but it has freed me up a lot,” she said. “Respite” is the title she chose for her collection.
Color, texture, and values all play into her overall compositions, but the “story” is what really interests her — “what people are doing, things you see that bring a little joy in your heart,” like a small painting of a person walking the beach with a young child or grandchild.
“If I try to get too philosophical about it or conceptual it doesn’t make me happy,” Holzschuh said.
Mayo’s subtheme is “Back to the Garden” for her paintings came from the reopening of society after the long hiatus of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her exhibit features several large reproductions of a single composition. They were created this way to be sold at an affordable price of $50 each, with proceeds donated to the Chaffee’s children’s summer art programs.
“I wanted to do something that focused on community and harmony and just having fun,” Mayo said. “That’s when I turned them into big pieces.”
The colors jump out when you enter, and that was Mayo’s vision for her own space.
“I wanted you to walk in there and feel joy,” Mayo said.
Each room complements the others, tying together the show’s overall theme, with these four local artists leveling obstacles into joy.
