The New World Festival, a full day of Celtic and Quebecois music now in its 31st year, will bring a talented lineup of acts, some familiar and some new to Randolph on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Familiar names like Cantrip, Le Vent du Nord and No Strings Marionette Company are joined by Frankie Gavin, Heron Valley, Grosse Isle and Owen Marshall among the 15 acts for the day-long event.

artedels@gmail.com