MONTPELIER — The Vermont Art Council has announced the recipients of the recognizing outstanding individual and organizational contributions to the arts. Awards honor educators, artists, performers, advocates, administrators, volunteers, and scholars.
Vermonters are recognized for their contributions in five categories.
Two Vermonters will receive the state’s highest honor to an artist, the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, Larry Bissonnette and Jarvis Green.
Larry Bissonnette, of Williston, is a visual artist and disabilities rights activist. In selecting Bissonnette for this award, Gov. Phil Scott said, “From the creativity and emotion communicated through your paintings to your involvement with GRACE, there is no doubt your work and advocacy have touched many people around the world. Your art and story are truly inspiring, showing strength and resilience, and setting an example for all.”
GRACE (the Grass Roots Arts and Community Effort) is a program of the Vermont nonprofit Rural Arts Collaborative that facilitates art-making with seniors and people with disabilities. Bissonnette’s work is in the permanent collection there.
Jarvis Green is the founder and artistic director of JAG Productions, a Vermont and New York City-based Black theater company in White River Junction. In selecting Green for this award, Scott said, “Your work is most deserving of this recognition. With the creation of JAG Productions, you have helped elevate Black voices and added to Vermont's culture. I greatly appreciate your work to bring more diversity and incredible talent to the Upper Valley and our state.”
In addition to the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, the other awardees are:
— Dancer-choreographer Christal Brown, of Middlebury, will receive the Walter Cerf Medal for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts for her sustained contribution to the arts and its impact on Vermont’s cultural life.
— Jazz pianist and educator Eugene Uman, of Brattleboro, will receive the Ellen McCulloch-Lovell Award in Arts Education for his deep dedication to teaching Vermont’s jazz musicians of all ages through classroom instruction, summer intensives and ensembles.
— Robert Resnik, of Burlington, will receive the Margaret L. (Peggy) Kannenstine Award for Arts Advocacy for his decades-long commitment to Vermont's traditional musical culture and history and his longtime support of Vermont musicians.
— Judy Dow, of Vergennes, will receive the Arthur Williams Award for Meritorious Service to the Arts for her influential guardianship of Abenaki history and culture and her selfless service and devotion to teaching artistry.
“The Vermont Arts Council is proud to honor and celebrate the creative practice and accomplishments of these six extraordinary artists,” said Arts Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman. “Together, they exemplify the rich, vibrant, and diverse artistic landscape across Vermont.”
