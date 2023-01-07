Vermont has long been to some the best in music — classical that it is — and this year served as a reminder, as musicians began emerging from the scourge of COVID-19. Of course, the most important story is that of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s ongoing journey as it seeks to replace its legendary and now-retired Music Director Jaime Laredo. More on that later.

The year’s most memorable performance closed revered Marlboro Music Festival’s 71st season in August. Co-artistic Director Mitsuko Uchida is one of the world’s finest pianists, but with her brilliant performance as piano soloist and conductor in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488 with the festival orchestra, she outdid even herself. Her clear articulation and expression and deep understanding made the opening Allegro and closing Allegro assai was brilliant with joy, while the slow movement, Adagio, was sublime with tear-inducing beauty. I left the concert reeling.

