Way back when 2020 opened, Vermont galleries and museums had a blockbuster year planned. Anniversaries abounded, including Montpelier’s T.W. Wood Gallery’s 125th and Barre’s Studio Place Arts’ 20th. The Vermont Curators Group was launching “2020 Vision: Seeing the World through Technology,” with 36 museums and galleries coordinating on exhibitions around the state.
When the world changed in March with the onset of COVID-19, no one knew where we would be during the coming months. Even so, our fundamental need for art not only endured but was perhaps heightened.
Vermont visual arts institutions recognized this need. With amazing agility — agility supported by massive effort, long hours and steep learning curves — they created new, rich and exciting opportunities to view and learn about visual arts, and opportunities for artists to create new work and have it seen by the public.
The year 2020 turned out to be a remarkable and memorable year for visual arts in Vermont.
Exhibitions and supporting events went online — not just plopped online, but curated for remote viewing and presented with well-developed interactive features.
Vermont Art Online, a digital portal, was up in early April, featuring interactive tours of 35 venues from the Museum of Everyday Life in Glover to the Vermont Center for Photography in Brattleboro.
Shelburne Museum moved full speed, launching online “American Stories,” “Color, Pattern, Whimsy and Scale,” and more. Events with curators were live-streamed. Interviews with conservationists and other experts were posted. The Museum from Home and Museum Learning expanded, including providing new tools to support remote learning for students.
“We have great curators and educators. We committed our bandwidth and people into these online exhibitions,” said Shelburne Museum Director Tom Denenberg, noting that as the museum campus closed, they quickly pivoted to prioritize educational projects and digital offerings.
“Remote engagement will stay with us as an important tool,” he said.
With the shutdown in the spring and following months, more and more Vermont art exhibitions and events became available online. Institutions honed their skills in presenting them. Arts viewers honed theirs in navigating them.
The Vermont Curators Group, founded in 2016, had launched its statewide project “Vision 2020” just before the pandemic took hold, with 36 participating Vermont galleries and museums. With a passport program for viewers to keep track of visits to venues, the expectation was that viewers would go in person to see these exhibitions.
When everything changed, the group pivoted, in theme and in ways exhibitions could be experienced. The theme expanded to “Reflecting on a World-Changing Year” to include technology, response to the pandemic, the racial justice movement, the election and more. Exhibitions are now in person and online; 48 institutions are now onboard. The website www.vermontcuratorsgroup.com gets viewers to information and art.
For art viewers, after public places could reopen, 2020 emerged as an extraordinary year for seeing art in person. Many institutions physically opened with safety measures including limiting numbers of visitors in galleries. These measures, besides protecting health, give viewers opportunities for uncrowded, leisurely, private or near private time to engage with artworks.
Studio Place Arts in Barre, for example, offers limited public viewing and private reservations. Helen Day Arts Center in Stowe is open with timed entry passes. Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester is open without reservations, but limits numbers permitted in galleries. All venues have clear policies requiring masks, distancing and sanitizing. Procedures are outlined on websites.
For arts organizations, exhibition scheduling has been enormously disrupted by COVID-19. Exhibitions planned long in advance have been postponed, curtailed or even canceled.
The T.W. Wood Gallery had a multi-venue multi-exhibition celebration planned for the 125th anniversary of Thomas Waterman Wood’s 1895 gift of his art collection to the people of Montpelier. Curated by Phillip Robertson, the Wood shows would offer an in-depth look at this acclaimed American genre painter and native son. Besides best-known artworks, the shows would feature his engravings, studies for his paintings, copies of European masters and works by his peers that he collected. Works Progress Administration artwork in the care of the Wood would be presented as well.
COVID-19 turned plans upside down. Shows installed at the gallery included “Realism and Narrative,” “Thomas Waterman Wood and the Landscape,” and WPA paintings. Robertson led small group tours of them this fall. At present, the gallery is open by appointment only. At least two further portions of the celebration exhibitions are expected to be open in 2021 with health and safety measures — “WPA Prints from the T.W. Wood Gallery,” from Feb. 3, at the Vermont History Museum and “A Sympathetic View: The Paintings of African-Americans by Thomas Waterman Wood” later in 2021 in the Card Room at the State House.
The year also brought outdoor exhibitions. Art at the Kent in Calais presented outdoor sculptures in the planned theme of “2020 Hindsight,” the indoor exhibition rescheduled to September 2021. In January, Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro is opening a 1.8-mile ski and snowshoe trail with sculptures and installations along its course.
