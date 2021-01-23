ESSEX JUNCTION — This year’s 2021 edition of the Vermont Farm Show was canceled back in October, according to Marissa Watson, the show’s organizer. It had been scheduled to run Jan. 26-29, 2021, at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, but was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a difficult decision to make,” Watson said, “we did look into the option of doing a virtual show, but it was ultimately determined that wouldn’t be a good option for the Vermont Farm Show.”
“We spent all summer trying to find an alternative to host a virtual show, and after polling our vendors and working with the board, we decided the prudent decision would be to postpone the 2021 Farm Show,” Watson told reporters.
Watson said that the Vermont Farm Show is looking forward to seeing the in-person show return to the Expo in January 2022. So, we’ll see everyone next year and enjoy getting together once again to celebrate Vermont’s rich agricultural sector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.