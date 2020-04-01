My apologies for missing you guys last week. For the first time in the well over a decade I've been writing this column, I missed my deadline. You may find this hard to believe, gentle readers, just as my esteemed editors did (my apologies to Jim and Steven). After all, what else did I have to do while being primarily jobless and homebound? Funny thing is: My reaction to this crisis is often quite opposed to the norm (not that we know what that is anymore).
For example, I am usually a news junkie; I did not even look at the news for the first full week. I'm not used to being a day-walking homebody, but that's what I've been forced to become. It's discombobulated me thoroughly. I'm used to jamming out a column right before deadline and hitting Send right before I punch into my other job. I also have a dark, irreverent sense of humor that I found out did not go over as well after this started.
If crisis in regular life is hard, crisis now is way harder. I'll spare everyone the details, but my co-habitation situation experienced radical and somewhat traumatic change at my deadline last week. Everything is fine now.
This may well be my final column for awhile. It's kind of challenging to write a live music and nightlife column when there is no live music or nightlife to write about. To that end, I will be including tidbits about live music and related topics (music is one of the things that will help keep us sane through this), but there will also be lots of other stuff.
I often get stopped on the street, usually by older folks, who tell me that they love reading my column because they like to know what is going on, even though most things happen too late for them to attend. I don't want to minimize anyone's experience during this crisis, but for introverts and homebodies, this is one thing. For us extroverted, go-out-almost-every-night people, this is maddening.
"It's a new day," as Janis Joplin said.
Co-habitation in the age of home confinement is a sensitive issue. I'm a loud person by nature (or nurture) or both, and so as not to disturb my cohorts and others in close proximity in the building, I've had to adjust my volume, tone, style, and hours. Rest assured it's been challenging for me. A live music column discussing silence? It's a new day for the time being, and I've found that people really value silence at this time.
It's interesting to me how everyday problems are now both magnified and minimized simultaneously. For example, my computer got infected right before this thing started, and I did not get a chance to get a tech savvy friend in here to reformat me before we locked down. I've had to struggle through the quirks, and this is my third crack at writing this (the other two got lost in the ether). Normally this would cause me to rant, rave and curse in frustration, but now, it brings a shrug and an "oh, well, I guess I'll just start again." Problem is, I've been experiencing extended periods of virtual paralyzation; thoughts are unclear, words come repetitively. I've gotten much better at being quiet, however.
For those of us that go see live music simply for the performance, there are still outlets: Many bands are doing live shows online, and there are countless live shows on a variety of media sites. Thank goodness (I've been taking advantage of these to great benefit of my mental health), but it's not the same as feeling, connection and unifying experience of a shared live performance. Hopefully, we can all experience something we love together together again soon, but it looks like it's going to be awhile.
One thing I am thankful for is that, if I have to be isolated with my hippie garden gnome of a best friend, at least he shares my musical tastes. First and foremost, we are both Deadheads; it's largely been our soundtrack since this began. For most people, the Grateful Dead is either a love it or hate it kind of thing. As a veteran of more than 100 shows, all of which can be found online in various formats, it's nice to be able to relive those moments, and countless others. There's also endless Jerry Garcia Band material on YouTube and other formats. I recommend Charlie Miller's recordings (you can filter by year, who taped it, etc.). The guy was masterful, and both his soundboard and audience recordings are as good as it gets.
I'll close out the Dead section with this. I met Jerry Garcia once. It was spring 1993, and I was at two nights of shows at Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The morning after the first show, I walked out of a diner onto the main strip in town, and a white van with tinted windows rolled up and stopped. The window rolled down, and I looked up and saw Jerry. We locked eyes, and he was beaming his signature smile right at me. I was at a loss for words, and by the time I reached the the van, tons of other people noticed and rushed the passenger window. Jerry smiled and waved to everyone, and then proceeded to drive the whole strip, stopping along the way to greet us adoring Deadheads. In light of the fact that his health started failing shortly thereafter, I could not help but think it was like a goodbye to us all.
My bro and I also share a taste for jazz, hard-edged rock and roll, and hip hop, among other styles. My suggestions:
For jazz, and classic Americana in general, there is no better radio station in the world than wwoz.org., New Orleans public radio. They broadcast 24/7 with no commercials. Usually they'll announce daily the plethora of shows that happen in the Big Easy every night; obviously that part is gone for now, but the music will march on like a brass band at Mardi Gras. Check it out.
I'm sure you all know how to use the internet to find music you like, so I'll spare you more suggestions. I do like to relive concerts I've attended in the past, including: Nirvana, Nevermind Tour, 1991; and Jane's Addiction, 1991, Trenton City Gardens. Nothings Shocking Tour.
I moved to Vermont at the end of 1994, and to Montpelier in 1995. I fell in love with the community. Back then, I thought things would hit the fan socially somehow, and felt like, if they did, I was in one of the safer places in the world. I still feel that way, even though I never pictured this. We are very lucky to live in this community and in Central Vermont in general. We are largely smart, resourceful, caring, compassionate and loving people. Most of us are being smart about social distancing.
What is of utmost importance right now is kindness and cooperation. I am a hugger by nature, but I can't hug anyone but the hippie garden gnome I live with for the foreseeable future. For now, love has to be expressed in different ways; ignoring or shunning your neighbors is not one of them. In the words of my uncle Jerry, "If you plant ice, you're gonna harvest wind ... without love in the dream it'll never come true."
So, I'm signing out for now. My sincerest wishes for all of you to cope well, keep your sanity and stay safe. Someday we'll all get to rock out together again. With love from my tear-stained keyboard.
Ed DuFresne writes Capitol Sounds. He will be back.
